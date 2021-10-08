USD 1.97 bn growth in Organic Edible Oil Market Size Increasing Demand for Trans-fat-free Oils to Contributes Growth | Technavio

The organic edible oil market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Catania Spagna, EFKO Foods Plc, NOW Health Group Inc., Nutiva Inc., The Adams Group Inc., The Grupo Daabon, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and The J.M. Smucker Co. are some of the major market participants. The increasing demand for trans-fat-free oils, numerous uses of organic edible oil as an ingredient, and benefits of organic edible oils will offer immense growth opportunities. However, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Organic Edible Oil Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Product

Organic Soybean Oil



Organic Olive Oil



Organic Canola Oil



OOEO

Geographic

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Organic Edible Oil Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the organic edible oil market include Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Catania Spagna, EFKO Foods Plc, NOW Health Group Inc., Nutiva Inc., The Adams Group Inc., The Grupo Daabon, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and The J.M. Smucker Co.

The report also covers the following areas:

Organic Edible Oil Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist organic edible oil market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the organic edible oil market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the organic edible oil market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of organic edible oil market vendors

Organic Edible Oil Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.77% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 1.97 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.11 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, The Netherlands, Canada, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Catania Spagna, EFKO Foods Plc, NOW Health Group Inc., Nutiva Inc., The Adams Group Inc., The Grupo Daabon, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and The J.M. Smucker Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

