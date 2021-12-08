USD 12.04 Billion Growth Expected in Organic Fertilizers Market: by Application (fruits and vegetables, cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, and others) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA). - Global Forecast to 2025 | Technavio

One of the key factors driving growth in the Organic Fertilizers Market is the stringent regulations and policies for inorganic fertilizers. The global phosphate fertilizers market operates under a strict regulatory environment. Vendors are required to abide by certain laws and regulations, which are the governance codes for the phosphate fertilizer industry. One such international association responsible for these policies is the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and the codes imposed by it are known as the International Code of Conduct for the Sustainable Use and Management of Fertilizers. Excessive phosphate inputs can impact natural environments and produce far-reaching ecological and evolutionary effects. Other than the organizations involved in the agriculture industry, some of the public governing bodies also have major observations in these matters. The global fertilizer market needs to comply with numerous such regulatory laws and guidelines, which are expected to influence the market growth negatively. This will boost the demand for organic fertilizers during the forecast period.

The increasing dependence on inorganic techniques of cultivation will be a major challenge for the organic fertilizers market during the forecast period. With the rising population and shrinking farmland, farmers worldwide still depend on synthetic fertilizers to increase crop yield. China witnessed the largest consumption rate of synthetic fertilizers. Synthetic fertilizers are comparatively cheaper and can be stored for more duration due to the presence of chemical compounds and synthetic additives. Also, the lack of awareness about the harmful effects of synthetic fertilizers on the soil, as well as the importance of safe and organic cultivation practices among the developing nations, increases the dependency on synthetic and chemical fertilizers. Thus, the increased use of synthetic fertilizers and inorganic techniques of cultivation will hinder the growth of the organic fertilizers market during the forecast period.

Major Five Organic Fertilizers Companies:

California Organic Fertilizers Inc.

Coromandel International Ltd.

Fertoz Ltd.

FertPro Manufacturing Pty Ltd.

KRIBCHO

Organic Fertilizers Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Fruits and vegetables - size and forecast 2020-2025

Cereals and grains - size and forecast 2020-2025

Oilseeds and pulses - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Organic Fertilizers Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

