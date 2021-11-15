USD 13.01 Bn growth in Cloud Migration Services Market, Driven by Increasing Adoption of Cloud Computing - Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing adoption of cloud computing and shift from the CAPEX model to the OPEX model are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as latency in the cloud network will challenge market growth.

The cloud migration services market report is segmented by Deployment (Public cloud, Hybrid cloud, and Private cloud) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). North America will be the leading region with 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for cloud migration services in North America.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Accenture Plc

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Cloud Migration Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of over 24% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 13.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 28.85 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Co., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., and VMware Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

