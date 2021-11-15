USD 13.01 Bn growth in Cloud Migration Services Market, Driven by Increasing Adoption of Cloud Computing - Technavio

Nov 15, 2021, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Migration Services Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the cloud migration services market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 13.01 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The increasing adoption of cloud computing and shift from the CAPEX model to the OPEX model are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as latency in the cloud network will challenge market growth.
Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges influencing the market growth by purchasing our full report.
Start by Downloading a Free Sample
The cloud migration services market report is segmented by Deployment (Public cloud, Hybrid cloud, and Private cloud) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). North America will be the leading region with 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for cloud migration services in North America.
Read Our Free Sample Report for highlights on the top-performing segments and regions in the cloud migration services market.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- Accenture Plc
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here.
Related Reports:
Global Cloud Analytics Market - Global cloud analytics market is segmented by solution (hosted data warehouse solutions, cloud BI tools, complex event processing, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Cloud Workload Protection Market - Global cloud workload protection market is segmented by deployment (hybrid, public, and private) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
|
Cloud Migration Services Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of over 24%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 13.01 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
28.85
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, India, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Co., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., and VMware Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article