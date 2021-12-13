USD 14.23 Billion Growth in Text Analytics Market | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the rising need to improve business efficiency", says a senior analyst for the Information Technology industry at Technavio. Companies across the globe are striving to deliver better services and increase revenues, given the intensifying competition in the market. This has resulted in businesses changing their methods of operations by adopting techniques and tools such as advanced analytical tools, including text analytics platforms. These platforms are helping end-users in improving their communication with their clients and customers without any location barriers while also aiding in targeted or personalized promotional campaigns.

"Factors such as rising popularity of SOA among end-users and surging need to analyze large volumes of unstructured data are also fuelling the market growth positively during the forecast period. However, lack of skilled workforce for developing text analytics algorithms and privacy as well as security concerns might limit the market growth.", according to Technavio.

Text Analytics Market Segment Highlights

The text analytics market is segmented by deployment into cloud-based and on-premise models

The cloud-based deployment segment held the largest text analytics market share in 2020 and is likely to retain its dominance in the market during the forecast period.

The growth of this segment can be attributed to the ease and convenience of deployment over on-premise models. Furthermore, the higher and faster ROI received from cloud-based deployment compared to conventional models has made it a viable choice for many end-user industries.

Text Analytics Market Regional Highlights

In terms of Geography, the text analytics maket is segmented by Europe , North America , APAC, MEA, and South America .

, , APAC, MEA, and . Europe was the largest revenue-generating regional segment of text analytics market in 2020 and the region is expected to continue retaining its dominance in the market during the forecast period.

was the largest revenue-generating regional segment of text analytics market in 2020 and the region is expected to continue retaining its dominance in the market during the forecast period. 32% of the overall market growth will originate from the Europe region. The growth of this region can be attributed to the strong vendor base, high adoption of technologies, and the considerable need for text analytics to be deployed for an already installed base of IoT data collection devices.

region. The growth of this region can be attributed to the strong vendor base, high adoption of technologies, and the considerable need for text analytics to be deployed for an already installed base of IoT data collection devices. Germany and France are the key markets for text analytics in Europe.

and are the key markets for text analytics in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA and South America .

Notes:

The text analytics market will witness a YOY growth of 23.89% n 2021.

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Alphabet Inc., InMoment Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., NICE Ltd., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Qualtrics LLC, and SAP SE.

Key players such as IBM and Microsoft are investing in various advanced technologies such as cognitive computing, machine learning, and behavioral analysis using AI to strengthen their product and service portfolios.

Text Analytics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.71% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 14.23 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 23.89 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., InMoment Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., NICE Ltd., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Qualtrics LLC, and SAP SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

