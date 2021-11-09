USD 2.42 Bn growth in Electric Toothbrush Market | Driven by Rising Prevalence of Periodontal Diseases | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., FOREO AB, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lion Corp., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp., Quip NYC Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Xiaomi Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the rising prevalence of periodontal diseases and rising awareness of oral health will offer immense growth opportunities, the high cost of electric toothbrush will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Electric Toothbrush Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Offline



North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

By distribution channel, the market witnessed maximum growth in the offline segment. Factors such as high product visibility and the possibility to examine products before purchase are driving the growth of the offline segment. In terms of geography, North America is expected to observe maximum growth during the forecast period. The region currently holds 45% of the global market share. Increasing awareness about oral health problems and periodontal diseases such as gingivitis, dental plaque, and peri-implant mucositis and new product launches are driving the growth of the electric toothbrush market in North America.

Electric Toothbrush Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the electric toothbrush market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

This study identifies increased marketing and promotion as one of the prime reasons driving the electric toothbrush market growth during the next few years.

Electric Toothbrush Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Electric Toothbrush Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Electric Toothbrush Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Electric Toothbrush Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist electric toothbrush market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electric toothbrush market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electric toothbrush market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric toothbrush market vendors

Electric Toothbrush Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 8% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., FOREO AB, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lion Corp., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp., Quip NYC Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Xiaomi Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

