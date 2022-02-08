USD 2.72 Bn growth in Surfboard Market | Rising educational surfing courses to drive growth | Technavio

Surfboard Market: Rising educational surfing courses to drive growth

The market is observing a rise in the number of surfboarding schools across the coastlines. This is encouraging the participation of new surfers. The courses offered at these schools are improving the knowledge, abilities, and skills of surfers through a scientific approach. In addition, the International Surfing Association (ISA) which governs bodysurfing, surfing, SUP racing and surfing, wake surfing, and other wave-riding activities has introduced several educational courses worldwide to promote surfing. All these factors are increasing participation in surfing which is driving the growth of the market.

As per Technavio, the continuous evolution in the designs of surfboards will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Surfboard Market: Continuous evolution in designs of surfboards

The growing consumer interest in surfing is encouraging vendors to innovate and launch a number of innovative products. For instance, the increasing demand for electric watersports is leading to the introduction of electric surfboards. These surfboards provide the surfing experience even when there are no waves. In addition, many enthusiastic consumers are opting to design their own surfboards. Many such developments are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global surfing market during the forecast period.

"The increasing popularity of adaptive surfing and the launch of surfboards with improved features will further accelerate the market growth. However, the increasing adoption of do-it-yourself (DIY) surfboards" will reduce the growth potential in the market", says an analyst at Technavio.

Surfboard Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the surfboard market by product (shortboards, longboards, and others), end-user (recreational users and professional users), distribution channel (specialty stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets, online retail, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

By product, the market generated maximum revenue in the shortboards segment. The market growth in the shortboards segment will be significant during the forecast period. Similarly, in terms of distribution channels, the specialty stores segment accounted for maximum sales of surfboards.

The North American region led the surfboard market in 2021 with 31% global market share, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the market will register the highest incremental growth in North America. The increasing number of surfing championships and the rising number of participants are driving the growth of the surfing market in North America.

