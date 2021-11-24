USD 207.51 Mn growth in Handbags Market In India | Driven by Expansion of Retail and Online Distribution Landscape | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The expansion of retail and online distribution landscape and the rising number of product endorsements by celebrities are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as threats associated with counterfeit products will challenge market growth.

Learn about additional drivers, trends, and challenges influencing market growth by purchasing our full report.

Start by Downloading a Free Sample

The handbags market in India report is segmented by Product (Clutches and wallets, Shoulder bags, Satchels and saddles, and Totes) and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online). By product, the clutches and wallets segment will generate maximum revenue in the market. Similarly, the market growth in the offline distribution channel segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Read Our Free Sample Report for highlights on major revenue-generating segments and regions in the handbags market in India.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Baggit

Capri Holdings Ltd.

Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Hidesign

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here.

Related Reports:

Global Luxury Handbags Market - Global luxury handbags market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Leather Handbags Market - Global leather handbags market is segmented by distribution channel (Offline and Online) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Handbags Market in India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 207.51 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.24 Regional analysis India Performing market contribution India at 100% Key consumer countries Afghanistan, Albania, Austria, Bahrain, Armenia, and Armenia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Baggit, Capri Holdings Ltd., Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd., H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Hidesign, Kering SA, Lavie, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, The House of Tara, and VIP Industries Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

