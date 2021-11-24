USD 207.51 Mn growth in Handbags Market In India | Driven by Expansion of Retail and Online Distribution Landscape | Technavio

Nov 24, 2021, 06:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Handbags Market in India by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the handbags market in India between 2020 and 2025 is USD 207.51 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The expansion of retail and online distribution landscape and the rising number of product endorsements by celebrities are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as threats associated with counterfeit products will challenge market growth.
The handbags market in India report is segmented by Product (Clutches and wallets, Shoulder bags, Satchels and saddles, and Totes) and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online). By product, the clutches and wallets segment will generate maximum revenue in the market. Similarly, the market growth in the offline distribution channel segment will be significant over the forecast period.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- Baggit
- Capri Holdings Ltd.
- Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd.
- H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
- Hidesign
|
Handbags Market in India Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 207.51 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.24
|
Regional analysis
|
India
|
Performing market contribution
|
India at 100%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Afghanistan, Albania, Austria, Bahrain, Armenia, and Armenia
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Baggit, Capri Holdings Ltd., Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd., H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Hidesign, Kering SA, Lavie, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, The House of Tara, and VIP Industries Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by Product
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
