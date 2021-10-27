USD 27 Bn growth in Managed Security Services Market size | Driven by Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based Services | Technavio

Factors such as an increase in adoption of cloud-based services and increasing adoption of HPC systems by businesses and enterprises will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The managed security services market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Managed Security Services Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

SMEs



Large Enterprises

Deployment

Cloud-based



On-premise

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Managed Security Services Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the managed security services market in the IT consulting & other services industry include Accenture Plc, ASGN Inc., AT and T Inc., Atos SE, BAE Systems Plc, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Sysnet Global Solutions, and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

The growing need to improve security is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as chances of failure during implementation may threaten the growth of the market.

Managed Security Services Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist managed security services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the managed security services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the managed security services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of managed security services market vendors

Managed Security Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of about 14% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 27.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.71 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, Canada, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, ASGN Inc., AT and T Inc., Atos SE, BAE Systems Plc, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Sysnet Global Solutions, and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

