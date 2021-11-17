USD 325.26 Mn growth in Hydrodesulfurization Market | Driven by Increasing Regulations Concerning Environmental Pollution | Technavio

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing regulations concerning environmental pollution and advancements in internal combustion engines in automobiles. However, fluctuating crude oil prices will be hindering the market growth.

Growing investments in the end-users such as refineries are expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. But the availability of alternatives might impact the business of vendors during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Advanced Refining Technologies, Albemarle Corp., Axens SA, China National Petroleum Corp., China Petroleum and Chemical Corp., Clariant International Ltd., Haldor Topsoe AS, Honeywell International Inc., JGC C and C, and Johnson Matthey Plc.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the hydrodesulfurization market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Application, the market is classified into diesel, naphtha, and others.

By Geography, the market is analyzed across North America , APAC, Europe , MEA, and South America .

The diesel segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period. By geography, APAC will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 33% of the global market share. China and Japan are the key markets for hydrodesulfurization in APAC.

Hydrodesulfurization Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of about 3% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 325.26 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 2.00 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advanced Refining Technologies, Albemarle Corp., Axens SA, China National Petroleum Corp., China Petroleum and Chemical Corp., Clariant International Ltd., Haldor Topsoe AS, Honeywell International Inc., JGC C and C, and Johnson Matthey Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

