USD 41.04 billion Growth in Golf Tourism Market Size with 53% of the contribution from North America - 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

The potential growth difference for the golf tourism market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 41.04 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 17.83%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global golf tourism market as a part of the global hotels, resorts, and cruise lines market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the golf tourism market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: One of the key factors driving the golf tourism market is the growing emphasis on golf infrastructure worldwide. Despite the fact that golf courses are concentrated in the top 20 golfing countries, their number is steadily increasing around the world. In 2020, there are over 38,000 golf courses available around the world. In addition, the majority of these facilities are located in private clubs, golf resorts, and golf-centric real estate, making them inaccessible to the general public. The expansion of golf courses in these regions will boost the golf tourism market in these areas, resulting in significant growth in the global golf tourism market over the forecast period.

Market Challenge: The increasing threat from fantasy golf will be a major challenge for the golf tourism market during the forecast period. Over the last 5-6 years, fantasy golf games have seen a significant increase in popularity. Furthermore, fantasy golf has grown in popularity at a time when the real game's popularity is waning. However, the dramatic rise in the popularity of fantasy golf among young players can only mean that more potential players will be driven away from the real game, putting the golf tourism market in jeopardy during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation Highlights:

The golf tourism market report is segmented by Type (Domestic and International) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Regional Opportunities: 53% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for golf tourism in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA and South America. The presence of well-developed economies, favorable weather conditions, availability of a variety of terrains, and extensive media exposure to the sport will fuel the golf tourism market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The market share growth by the domestic segment during the forecast period. Owing to advantages such as familiarity with the country's sports tourism policies and rules and the lesser financial tax imposed. Various vendors in the golf tourism market are offering domestic golf tourism to famous places in their home countries, which have picturesque natural beauty.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Golf Tours International



Golf Tours Worldwide



Golfasian Co. Ltd.



Golfbreaks Ltd.



Liberty Travel and Tours (M) Sdn Bhd



Palatinate Group Ltd.



Perry Travel Inc.



Premier Golf Tours



Scottish Golf Holidays Inc.



The Haversham and Baker Co.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

