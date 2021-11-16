USD 58.48 Mn growth in Golf Cart Battery Market | Featuring Brookfield Business Partners L.P., C and D Technologies Inc., and Crown Battery Manufacturing Co. among others | Technavio

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the increase in the popularity of professional golf tournaments and the growing number of golf courses across the world will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the surging interest in off-course golfing will restrict the market growth.

The high demand for golf carts powered by li-ion batteries is expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. However, the drawbacks in using lead-acid batteries might impact the business of vendors during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The golf cart battery market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Brookfield Business Partners L.P., C and D Technologies Inc., Crown Battery Manufacturing Co., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa Corp., Leoch International Technology Ltd., and Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the golf cart battery market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified into lead-acid batteries and Li-ion batteries.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA.

The market growth in the lead-acid batteries segment was significant in 2020. The wider temperature range and slow self-discharge rate of lead-acid batteries is driving the growth of the segment. In terms of geography, North America will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 59% of the global market share. The increasing number of golf courses and the rising number of golf enthusiasts are driving the growth of the golf cart battery market in North America. The US and Canada are the key markets for golf cart batteries in North America.

Golf Cart Battery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 3% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 58.48 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.97 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 59% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Japan, UK, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Brookfield Business Partners L.P., C and D Technologies Inc., Crown Battery Manufacturing Co., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa Corp., Leoch International Technology Ltd., and Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

