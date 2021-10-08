USD 59.40 bn growth in Geospatial Analytics Market from 2021 to 2025| Technavio

Oct 08, 2021, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The geospatial analytics market is set to grow by USD 59.40 billion from 2021 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 15.27%. The geospatial analytics market is segmented by technology (GPS, GIS, remote sensing, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The geospatial analytics market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The market is driven by rising applications of geospatial analytics in disaster management.
The geospatial analytics market covers the following areas:
Geospatial Analytics Market Sizing
Geospatial Analytics Market Forecast
Geospatial Analytics Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
|
Geospatial Analytics Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.27%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 59.40 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
14.95
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 39%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Canada, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Alphabet Inc., Alteryx Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., Fugro NV, General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Maxar Technologies Inc., and SAP SE
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
