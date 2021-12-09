USD 595.30 mn growth for Neurodiagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market in the US | ICP Monitoring Devices Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | 17000+ Technavio Reports

For more insights on the neurodiagnostic and monitoring devices market in US - Download a free sample now!

Market Dynamics

Factors such as increasing incidences and prevalence of neurological conditions, growing demand for EEG procedures, and the increasing initiatives and support from governments and healthcare organizations will drive the growth of the Neurodiagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market In the US. However, high costs associated with neurodiagnostic and monitoring devices might hamper the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The neurodiagnostic and monitoring devices market in the US analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth

Company Profiles

The neurodiagnostic and monitoring devices market in US is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on mergers and acquisitions to enhance their product portfolios to compete in the market. The neurodiagnostic and monitoring devices market in us report provides complete insights on key vendors including Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc., Cadwell Industries Inc., Compumedics Ltd., General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Masimo Corp., Medtronic Plc, Natus Medical Inc., Nihon Kohden Corp., and Viasonix Ltd.

Some Vendors with Key Offerings

Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc. - The company offers advanced brain monitoring for neuro diagnostics.

Cadwell Industries Inc. - The company offers innovative neurodiagnostic, monitoring devices, and solutions for medical equipment.

Compumedics Ltd. - The company offers a comprehensive range of neurodiagnostic and monitoring devices solutions for the Neurology laboratory.

General Electric Co. - The company offers neurological monitoring which optimizes drug delivery through adequacy of anesthesia monitoring.

Koninklijke Philips NV - The company offers neurodiagnostic and monitoring devices that have high-density EEG for better patient care.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into ICP monitoring devices, EEG devices, EMG devices, and others

By End-user, the market is classified into hospitals, clinics, and laboratories

Neurodiagnostic And Monitoring Devices Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.35% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 595.30 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.44 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc., Cadwell Industries Inc., Compumedics Ltd., General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Masimo Corp., Medtronic Plc, Natus Medical Inc., Nihon Kohden Corp., and Viasonix Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

