USD 735.13 Mn growth in Preschool Market in India | Increasing Participation of Women in Labor Force to Boost Growth | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Best Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., EuroKids International Pvt. Ltd., Founding Years Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Globetrotters Kids, S.K. Educations Pvt. Ltd., SHEMROCK Group of Preschools, Smartkidz Educare India Pvt. Ltd., Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd., WeCare Learning Pvt. Ltd., and Zee Learn Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing participation of women in the labor force and increased emphasis on teacher training will offer immense growth opportunities, increased cost of raising children will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Our preschool market in India report covers the following areas:

Preschool Market in India 2021-2025: Segmentation

Preschool Market in India is segmented as below:

Area

Urban



Rural

Age group

Children Aged 3-6 Years



Children Aged Below 3 Years

By area, the urban segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020. The segment is driven by the high penetration of branded preschools in tier 1 and tier 2 cities. Also, the rising disposable incomes of people in urban areas is contributing to the growth of the segment. By age group, the market witnessed maximum demand for preschools from children aged 3-6 years. The growing importance of early education is driving the growth of the market in the children aged 3-6 years segment.

Learn more about the factors influencing the growth of the preschool market in India across various segments by purchasing our full report.

Read our Free Sample Before Purchasing

Preschool Market in India 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the preschool market in India by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

This study identifies personalized education programs and advanced services as one of the prime reasons driving the preschool market growth in India during the next few years.

Preschool Market in India 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Preschool Market in India. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Preschool Market in India is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Preschool Market in India 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist preschool market growth in India during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the preschool market size in India and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the preschool market in India

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of preschool market vendors in India

Related Reports:

Preschool or Childcare Market in China - Preschool or childcare market in China is segmented by service (full-time preschool or childcare and on-demand preschool or childcare), age group (children aged below 3 years and children aged between 3 and 6 years), and ownership (private preschool or childcare and public preschool or childcare).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Child Care Market - Global childcare market is segmented by delivery type (organized care facilities and home-based settings) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Preschool Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 8% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 735.13 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.20 Regional analysis India Performing market contribution India at 100% Key consumer countries India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Best Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., EuroKids International Pvt. Ltd., Founding Years Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Globetrotters Kids, S.K. Educations Pvt. Ltd., SHEMROCK Group of Preschools, Smartkidz Educare India Pvt. Ltd., Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd., WeCare Learning Pvt. Ltd., and Zee Learn Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

