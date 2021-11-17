USD 79 Bn growth in Public Transportation Market | Driven by Increasing Government Funding | Technavio

Nov 17, 2021, 23:30 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The public transportation market is set to grow by USD 79.01 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% from 2020 to 2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bay Area Rapid Transit, Chicago Transit Authority, Consat AB, Cubic Corp., Deutsche Bahn AG, Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, Metro de Madrid SA, Metropolitan Transportation Authority, MTR Corp. Ltd., and VRL Logistics Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The increase in government funding for transportation will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report covers the following areas:
- Public Transportation Market size
- Public Transportation Market trends
- Public Transportation Market industry analysis
Public Transportation Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Type
- Bus
- Metro
- Suburban Rail
- LRT
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
By type, the market generated maximum revenue in the bus segment in 2020. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period. In terms of geography, APAC will witness maximum growth in the market. The region currently holds 37% of the global market share. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for public transportation in APAC.
Public Transportation Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the public transportation market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Bay Area Rapid Transit, Chicago Transit Authority, Consat AB, Cubic Corp., Deutsche Bahn AG, Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, Metro de Madrid SA, Metropolitan Transportation Authority, MTR Corp. Ltd., and VRL Logistics Ltd.
The public transportation market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increasing domestic trips taken by the residents will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the availability of alternatives will hamper the market growth.
Public Transportation Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist public transportation market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the public transportation market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the public transportation market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of public transportation market vendors
|
Public Transportation Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 79.01 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.87
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 37%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, India, US, Japan, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Bay Area Rapid Transit, Chicago Transit Authority, Consat AB, Cubic Corp., Deutsche Bahn AG, Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, Metro de Madrid SA, Metropolitan Transportation Authority, MTR Corp. Ltd., and VRL Logistics Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
