USD 851.39 Bn growth in Laser Cutting Machine Market | APAC to Occupy 58% Global Market Share | Technavio

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing focus on automating metal cutting process and rising demand for fiber laser cutting machines are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the availability of alternate machine tools for metal cutting applications will challenge market growth.

The laser cutting machine market report is segmented by Product (Fiber, Solid-state, Diode, and Others), End-user (Automotive, Aerospace and defense, Electrical and electronics, Industrial machinery, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region with 58% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and South Korea are the key markets for laser cutting machines in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

ALPHA LASER GmbH

AMADA Co. Ltd.

Bystronic Laser AG

Coherent Inc.

El.En. Spa

Laser Cutting Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of over 3% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 851.39 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.07 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key consumer countries China, US, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ALPHA LASER GmbH, AMADA Co. Ltd., Bystronic Laser AG, Coherent Inc., El.En. Spa, Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., Koike Aronson Inc., Manz AG, and TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

