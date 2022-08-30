USD 9.07 Bn growth expected in Sports Coaching Market -- Driven by increasing government initiatives

Aug 30, 2022, 06:35 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sports Coaching Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 9.07 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market witnessed a YOY growth of 2.48% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download Sample PDF Report Here
Technavio categorizes the global sports coaching market as a part of the global specialized consumer services market under the global diversified consumer services market. The parent market, the global specialized consumer services market, covers the revenue generated by consumer service providers, including residential services, home security services, legal services, personal services, renovation and interior design services, consumer auction services, wedding services, and funeral services.
The global sports coaching market is fragmented with the presence of numerous vendors. The services offered are differentiated in terms of quality and technology. The key vendors in the market include Challenger Sports, CMT Learning Ltd., Coach Sport LLC, Elle Football Academy, ESM Academies, Ignite Sport UK Ltd., School Sports Coaching, TENVIC, United States Sports Academy, and US Sports Camps Inc.
Although the increasing government initiatives, technological integration in sports coaching, and increasing demand for sports coaches will offer immense growth opportunities, the expensive nature of sports coaching, threat from volunteer coaches, and fragmented and unorganized market structure will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The global sports coaching market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Sports Camps and Personalized Training
- Recreational Camps
The market growth in the sports camps and personalized training segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is mainly driven by the rise in player participation in international sports and domestic leagues. In addition, the increasing demand for sports camps and personalized coaching is expected to further accelerate the growth of the segment.
- Geographic
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
36% of the market growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in sports participation and technological integration in sports coaching will be driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our sports coaching market report covers the following areas:
- Sports Coaching Market Size
- Sports Coaching Market Trends
- Sports Coaching Market Industry Analysis
- Sports Coaching Market Five Forces Analysis
- Sports Coaching Market Competitive Landscape
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the sports coaching market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the sports coaching market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist sports coaching market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the sports coaching market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the sports coaching market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sports coaching market vendors
|
Sports Coaching Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 9.07 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.48
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 36%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, UK, China, and Australia
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Challenger Sports, CMT Learning Ltd., Coach Sport LLC, Elle Football Academy, ESM Academies, Ignite Sport UK Ltd., School Sports Coaching, TENVIC, United States Sports Academy, and US Sports Camps Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
