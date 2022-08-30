USD 9.07 Bn growth expected in Sports Coaching Market -- Driven by increasing government initiatives

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Sports Coaching Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025 " report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 9.07 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market witnessed a YOY growth of 2.48% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download Sample PDF Report Here

Latest market research report titled Sports Coaching Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Technavio categorizes the global sports coaching market as a part of the global specialized consumer services market under the global diversified consumer services market. The parent market, the global specialized consumer services market, covers the revenue generated by consumer service providers, including residential services, home security services, legal services, personal services, renovation and interior design services, consumer auction services, wedding services, and funeral services.

The global sports coaching market is fragmented with the presence of numerous vendors. The services offered are differentiated in terms of quality and technology. The key vendors in the market include Challenger Sports, CMT Learning Ltd., Coach Sport LLC, Elle Football Academy, ESM Academies, Ignite Sport UK Ltd., School Sports Coaching, TENVIC, United States Sports Academy, and US Sports Camps Inc.

Although the increasing government initiatives, technological integration in sports coaching, and increasing demand for sports coaches will offer immense growth opportunities, the expensive nature of sports coaching, threat from volunteer coaches, and fragmented and unorganized market structure will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The global sports coaching market is segmented as below:

Type

Sports Camps and Personalized Training



Recreational Camps

The market growth in the sports camps and personalized training segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is mainly driven by the rise in player participation in international sports and domestic leagues. In addition, the increasing demand for sports camps and personalized coaching is expected to further accelerate the growth of the segment.

Geographic

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

36% of the market growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in sports participation and technological integration in sports coaching will be driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our sports coaching market report covers the following areas:

Sports Coaching Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the sports coaching market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the sports coaching market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Sports Coaching Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist sports coaching market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sports coaching market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sports coaching market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sports coaching market vendors

Sports Coaching Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 9.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.48 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 36% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Challenger Sports, CMT Learning Ltd., Coach Sport LLC, Elle Football Academy, ESM Academies, Ignite Sport UK Ltd., School Sports Coaching, TENVIC, United States Sports Academy, and US Sports Camps Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Consumer discretionary industry

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Specialized consumer services market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 Sports camps and personalized trainings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Sports camps and personalized trainings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Sports camps and personalized trainings - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Recreational camps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Recreational camps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Recreational camps - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Challenger Sports

Exhibit 43: Challenger Sports - Overview



Exhibit 44: Challenger Sports - Product and service



Exhibit 45: Challenger Sports – Key news



Exhibit 46: Challenger Sports - Key offerings

10.4 CMT Learning Ltd.

Exhibit 47: CMT Learning Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 48: CMT Learning Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 49: CMT Learning Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Coach Sport LLC

Exhibit 50: Coach Sport LLC - Overview



Exhibit 51: Coach Sport LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 52: Coach Sport LLC - Key offerings

10.6 Elle Football Academy

Exhibit 53: Elle Football Academy - Overview



Exhibit 54: Elle Football Academy - Product and service



Exhibit 55: Elle Football Academy - Key offerings

10.7 ESM Academies

Exhibit 56: ESM Academies - Overview



Exhibit 57: ESM Academies - Product and service



Exhibit 58: ESM Academies - Key offerings

10.8 Ignite Sport UK Ltd.

Exhibit 59: Ignite Sport UK Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 60: Ignite Sport UK Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 61: Ignite Sports UK Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 62: Ignite Sport UK Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 School Sports Coaching

Exhibit 63: School Sports Coaching - Overview



Exhibit 64: School Sports Coaching - Product and service



Exhibit 65: School Sports Coaching - Key offerings

10.10 TENVIC

Exhibit 66: TENVIC - Overview



Exhibit 67: TENVIC - Product and service



Exhibit 68: TENVIC– Key news



Exhibit 69: TENVIC - Key offerings

10.11 United States Sports Academy

Exhibit 70: United States Sports Academy - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 71: United States Sports Academy - Product and service

- Product and service

Exhibit 72: United States Sports Academy - Key offerings

10.12 US Sports Camps Inc.

Exhibit 73: US Sports Camps Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 74: US Sports Camps Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 75: US Sports Camps Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 76: US Sports Camps Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 77: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 78: Research Methodology



Exhibit 79: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 80: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 81: List of abbreviations

