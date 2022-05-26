Use AI in Tackling Climate Change: Experience Sharing from Taiwan and the World

In the opening remarks, Jiunn-Shiow Lin, the director of the IDB, summarized the AI development and strategies in Taiwan. Since 2019, to assist local companies in obtaining more business opportunities, the government-funded project, "AI Application Service Development Environment Promotion Program", has been exploring merging issues and trends for global AI applications.

The co-founder of the Centre for AI & Climate, Mr. Peter Clutton-Brock, portrayed a general picture of using AI to tackle climate change, from emerging technologies to possible solutions. Most importantly, he provided six potential fields in which AI can be the solution to the climate crisis. Followed by Dr. Vu Thuy Linh, the research fellow of AI for Operations Management Research Center, carried out an AI sensor system to reduce carbon emissions in smart buildings.

In terms of the agricultural production, Dr. I-Chun Chang, the general secretary of the Taiwan Smart Aquaculture Glow Association, shared their experience in promoting and implementing intelligent and automated modern production in Taiwanese aquaculture; Alan Yu, the founder of ID Water Technology Co., provided an AI-aid solution in shrimp farming which can boost the economic value compared with the traditional shrimp management methods.

When it comes to solving climatic problems, AI has been proven to be an accurate, fast, and reliable method to mitigate the effects of climate change on the economy, industry, and society. This webinar provided a viewpoint and hands-on experience in how companies can use AI to solve climatic problems across the world and strengthen the resiliency of businesses and societies.

For more information about this event, please visit: https://www.ai-hub.online/.

