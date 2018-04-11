User Activity Monitoring (UAM) Global Market 2018-2023 by Component, Technology Type, Application Area, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, and Vertical

The UAM market size is expected to grow from USD 1,071.3 million in 2018 to USD 3,335.7 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.5% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increasing need to enhance productivity of their employees and to protect the confidential information. Similarly, the stringent regulations across the globe are fueling the growth of UAM market. However, financial constraint due to higher innovation cost of UAM solution is restraining the growth of the market, as it directly affects the budget allocation of organizations.



The behavior analytics technology in UAM is estimated to contribute a largest market share in 2018. This technology analyzes the historical data logs that include network and authentication logs collected and stored with the help of log management. It then compares the patterns of user logs with the existing definitions and patterns to identify any dissimilarities in the pattern of traffic, both normal and malicious. The technology provides actionable insights to security teams in an organization, which help them take necessary actions.



System monitoring application area is expected to hold a largest market size during 2018-2023. It is the process of continuously monitoring resources and their performance within a system. System monitoring is an important application area in UAM, as it monitors users who are allowed to access critical systems in an organization. The vulnerabilities in the system can harm the entire IT infrastructure of the organization. Therefore, the system monitoring application area monitors the activities of users and alerts administrators on detecting any suspicious activity in the system.



North America is estimated to hold the largest market size and dominate the global UAM market in 2018. The increasing information security challenges due to network complexities, along with meeting strict compliance regulations and enhancing employee productivity, is pushing organizations in North America to adopt UAM solutions. APAC offers growth opportunities for major vendors in the UAM market, as countries in this region are investing heavily in deploying the UAM and compliance management solutions.



Key UAM vendors are Micro Focus (UK), Splunk (US), Forcepoint (US), Imperva (US), ManageEngine (US), CyberArk (US), Rapid7 (US), Centrify (US), SolarWinds (US), Securonix (US), NetWrix (US), Digital Guardian (US), Birch Grove Software (US), LogRhythm (US), Sumo Logic (US), Balabit (Hungary), ObserveIT (US), Dtex Systems (US), WALLIX (France), Teramind (US), Veriato (US), SysKit (Croatia), Ekran System (US), NetFort (Ireland), and TSFactory (US).



