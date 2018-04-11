User Activity Monitoring (UAM) Global Market 2018-2023 by Component, Technology Type, Application Area, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, and Vertical

DUBLIN, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "User Activity Monitoring Market by Component, Technology Type (Behavior Analytics, Log Management), Application Area (System, Application, File, Network Monitoring), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UAM market size is expected to grow from USD 1,071.3 million in 2018 to USD 3,335.7 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.5% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the increasing need to enhance productivity of their employees and to protect the confidential information. Similarly, the stringent regulations across the globe are fueling the growth of UAM market. However, financial constraint due to higher innovation cost of UAM solution is restraining the growth of the market, as it directly affects the budget allocation of organizations.
The behavior analytics technology in UAM is estimated to contribute a largest market share in 2018. This technology analyzes the historical data logs that include network and authentication logs collected and stored with the help of log management. It then compares the patterns of user logs with the existing definitions and patterns to identify any dissimilarities in the pattern of traffic, both normal and malicious. The technology provides actionable insights to security teams in an organization, which help them take necessary actions.
System monitoring application area is expected to hold a largest market size during 2018-2023. It is the process of continuously monitoring resources and their performance within a system. System monitoring is an important application area in UAM, as it monitors users who are allowed to access critical systems in an organization. The vulnerabilities in the system can harm the entire IT infrastructure of the organization. Therefore, the system monitoring application area monitors the activities of users and alerts administrators on detecting any suspicious activity in the system.
North America is estimated to hold the largest market size and dominate the global UAM market in 2018. The increasing information security challenges due to network complexities, along with meeting strict compliance regulations and enhancing employee productivity, is pushing organizations in North America to adopt UAM solutions. APAC offers growth opportunities for major vendors in the UAM market, as countries in this region are investing heavily in deploying the UAM and compliance management solutions.
Key UAM vendors are Micro Focus (UK), Splunk (US), Forcepoint (US), Imperva (US), ManageEngine (US), CyberArk (US), Rapid7 (US), Centrify (US), SolarWinds (US), Securonix (US), NetWrix (US), Digital Guardian (US), Birch Grove Software (US), LogRhythm (US), Sumo Logic (US), Balabit (Hungary), ObserveIT (US), Dtex Systems (US), WALLIX (France), Teramind (US), Veriato (US), SysKit (Croatia), Ekran System (US), NetFort (Ireland), and TSFactory (US).
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives Of The Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Years Considered For The Study
1.5 Currency
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.1.1 Secondary Data
2.1.2 Primary Data
2.1.2.1 Breakdown Of Primaries
2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.2.2 Top-Down Approach
2.3 Research Assumptions And Limitations
2.3.1 Limitations
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities In The User Activity Monitoring Market
4.2 User Activity Monitoring Market, By Component, 2018-2023
4.3 User Activity Monitoring Market, By Service, 2018-2023
4.4 User Activity Monitoring Market, By Vertical And Region
5 Market Overview And Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Need For Enhanced Control Over Employees And Third-Party Vendors In Enterprises
5.2.1.2 Increasing Need Among Organizations To Optimize The Employee Productivity
5.2.1.3 Lack Of Experts In The Cybersecurity Profession
5.2.1.4 Stringent Regulatory Compliances And Adoption Of The Best Uam Practices
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Cost Of Innovation For Developing Robust Uam Solutions
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Integration Of Uam Solutions With Iam And Siem
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Managing The User Privacy
5.3 Functioning Of User Activity Monitoring Tools
5.4 Innovation Spotlight
6 User Activity Monitoring Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solution
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Managed Services
6.3.2 Professional Services
6.3.2.1 Consulting Services
6.3.2.2 Training And Education
6.3.2.3 Support And Maintenance
7 User Activity Monitoring Market, By Technology Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Behavior Analytics
7.3 Log Management
7.4 Auditing And Reporting
7.5 Others
8 User Activity Monitoring Market, By Installation Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Proxy-Based
8.3 Agent-Based
9 User Activity Monitoring Market, By Application Area
9.1 Introduction
9.2 System Monitoring
9.3 Application Monitoring
9.4 File Monitoring
9.5 Network Monitoring
9.6 Database Monitoring
10 User Activity Monitoring Market, By Deployment Mode
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Cloud
10.3 On-Premises
11 User Activity Monitoring Market, By Organization Size
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises
11.3 Large Enterprises
12 User Activity Monitoring Market, By Vertical
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Government And Defense
12.3 Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance
12.4 It And Telecom
12.5 Healthcare
12.6 Retail
12.7 Manufacturing
12.8 Energy And Utilities
12.9 Others
13 User Activity Monitoring Market, By Region
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.3 Europe
13.4 Asia Pacific
13.5 Middle East And Africa
13.6 Latin America
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Market Ranking
14.3 Competitive Scenario
14.3.1 New Product Launches And Product Upgradations
14.3.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, And Agreements
14.3.3 Acquisitions
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Micro Focus
15.3 Splunk
15.4 Rapid7
15.5 Forcepoint
15.6 Digital Guardian
15.7 Solarwinds
15.8 Securonix
15.9 Imperva
15.10 Logrhythm
15.11 Sumo Logic
15.12 Balabit
15.13 Observeit
15.14 Dtex Systems
15.15 Wallix
15.16 Teramind
15.17 Veriato
15.18 Syskit
15.19 Ekran System
15.20 Netfort
15.21 Manageengine
15.22 Cyberark
15.23 Centrify
15.24 Netwrix
15.25 Birch Grove Software
15.26 Tsfactory
