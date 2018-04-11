USGA Announces New Celebration of Champions Event During 118th U.S. Open Championship

"Our championships are open to all players who have the dream and desire to compete at the highest level," said Mike Davis, CEO of the USGA. "We believe hosting the inaugural Celebration of Champions – with our longtime partner Rolex – at the 118th U.S. Open is a fitting way to celebrate each champion's incredible achievement and acknowledge their place in golf history."

Eight-time USGA champion Jack Nicklaus will help launch the inaugural festivities in what will become an annual tradition.

"I've always loved USGA championships," said Nicklaus, who won USGA championships in five different decades. "Since I was a junior, they have always been the ultimate examinations of a golfer. I always felt that the USGA did the best job of preparing a golf course that will completely test you and every part of your game. And for me personally, to be able to compete for a championship of the country I live in made a victory that much more meaningful."

"I am honored to be part of the Celebration of Champions and the USGA's enduring commitment to celebrate the game and its legacy. The U.S. Open is widely regarded as golf's ultimate test, making it the ideal setting for an event designed to applaud each 2017 USGA champion."

FS1 will broadcast the foursomes (alternate-shot) exhibition, which will feature amateurs and professionals from multiple generations and all walks of life playing holes 10-13. The 4:45 p.m. EDT shotgun start event will be open to all fans attending Tuesday's U.S. Open practice round. Tickets can be purchased at usopen.com.

The event's participants include: Frankie Capan (U.S. Amateur Four-Ball champion), Alice Chen (U.S. Women's Amateur Four-Ball champion), Kelsey Chugg (U.S. Women's Mid-Amateur champion), Noah Goodwin (U.S. Junior Amateur champion), Sean Knapp (U.S. Senior Amateur champion), Judith Kyrinis (U.S. Senior Women's Amateur champion), Matt Parziale (U.S. Mid-Amateur champion), Kenny Perry (U.S. Senior Open champion), Doc Redman (U.S. Amateur champion), Sophia Schubert (U.S. Women's Amateur champion), Taylor Totland (U.S. Women's Amateur Four-Ball champion) and Ben Wong (U.S. Amateur Four-Ball champion).

Prior to defense of his title, 2017 U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka will be on-site to welcome all participants, and recognize them for their accomplishments.

Rolex and the USGA will extend this celebration by telling the stories of these champions, and chronicling the crowning of new champions this year, through the broadcast of USGA championships on FOX, presented by Rolex.

The Celebration of Champions was officially unveiled at a New York City launch event for the 2018 U.S. Open Trophy Tour, presented by Lexus.

About the USGA

The USGA celebrates, serves and advances the game of golf. Founded in 1894, we conduct many of golf's premier professional and amateur championships, including the U.S. Open and U.S. Women's Open. With The R&A, we govern the sport via a global set of playing, equipment and amateur status rules. Our operating jurisdiction for these governance functions is the United States, its territories and Mexico. The USGA Handicap System is utilized in more than 40 countries and our Course Rating System covers 95 percent of the world's golf courses, enabling all golfers to play on an equitable basis. The USGA campus in Liberty Corner, New Jersey, is home to the Association's Research and Test Center, where science and innovation are fueling a healthy and sustainable game for the future. The campus is also home to the USGA Golf Museum, where we honor the game by curating the world's most comprehensive archive of golf artifacts. To learn more, visit usga.org.

Contact: Jeff Altstadter, 908-326-1880, jaltstadter@usga.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usga-announces-new-celebration-of-champions-event-during-118th-us-open-championship-300628440.html

SOURCE USGA

Related Links

http://www.usga.org

