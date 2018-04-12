USGA Launches 2018 U.S. Open Trophy Tour Presented by Lexus

Now in its fifth year, the Trophy Tour will include stops at the Bronx Zoo's Run for the Wild, Stamford Hospital's Hope in Motion, the New York Jets' Draft Day Party, Long Island Aquarium and TopGolf, among numerous other locations. It will also stop at the Lexus Performance Driving Tour at Citi Field on May 25–27, as well as at metropolitan area Lexus dealerships.

The tour will feature the "Ultimate U.S. Open Sweepstakes," which provides fans who post a photo of themselves with the trophy and the hashtags #USOpen and #Sweepstakes on Twitter or Instagram a chance to win once-in-a-lifetime U.S. Open experiences, including 2018 U.S. Open tickets or a grand prize of three days and two nights at the 119th U.S. Open at Pebble Beach (Calif.) Golf Links in June 2019.

"The 118th U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club marks our return to a historic venue that challenges players both mentally and physically," said Mike Davis, CEO of the USGA. "We are excited to partner with Lexus for the fifth consecutive year to bring one of the game's most prestigious trophies to local communities and golf fans."

A silver 2018 Lexus LX will transport the trophy in style to several U.S. Open qualifying sites, providing competitors with a chance to view the game's ultimate prize. Each tour stop will have an interactive Father's Day station for golf fans to personalize a digital card to be delivered on Monday, June 11.

"The U.S. Open Trophy is a highly regarded symbol in sports, and the 2018 Lexus LX is the perfect mode of transportation for its 61-day tour across the tri-state area," said Steve Jett, national manager of auto shows and lifestyle events at Lexus. "We're excited to extend the golf fan experience beyond the course by driving the trophy to popular locations on its way to one of golf's most historic venues."

An up-to-date schedule and additional information about the U.S. Open Trophy Tour, presented by Lexus, can be found at usopen.com/trophytour. You can follow the conversation on social media with the hashtag #LexusGolf.

Photo and video assets from today's announcement and Shinnecock Hills Golf Club can be downloaded here: 2018 U.S. Open Trophy Tour Presented by Lexus

About the USGA

The USGA celebrates, serves and advances the game of golf. Founded in 1894, we conduct many of golf's premier professional and amateur championships, including the U.S. Open and U.S. Women's Open. With The R&A, we govern the sport via a global set of playing, equipment and amateur status rules. Our operating jurisdiction for these governance functions is the United States, its territories and Mexico. The USGA Handicap System is utilized in more than 40 countries and our Course Rating System covers 95 percent of the world's golf courses, enabling all golfers to play on an equitable basis. The USGA campus in Liberty Corner, New Jersey, is home to the Association's Research and Test Center, where science and innovation are fueling a healthy and sustainable game for the future. The campus is also home to the USGA Golf Museum, where we honor the game by curating the world's most comprehensive archive of golf artifacts. To learn more, visit usga.org.

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 240 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With five models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers six F SPORT models and two F performance models. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

