USPS Awards Matheson Flight Extenders New Contract For THS Services In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 3, 2018, the United States Postal Service awarded Matheson Flight Extenders, Inc. an additional site for terminal handling services located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The new site will be the 28th city and 26th state in which Matheson provides aircraft ground support services such as underwing operations, material handling and transportation across the United States.

Matheson Flight Extenders is a leading provider of specialized flight services including terminal handling, ground handling operations, and transportation services. The company is known for its efficiency in handling cargo and materials for on-time delivery to their designated locations. Its professional team of cargo handlers, forklift drivers, and material handlers are trained to handle strict deadlines with the customer in mind.

At the new Pennsylvania site, the Matheson Flight Extenders team will receive mail from FedEx planes which arrive at the Philadelphia terminal. Then, they will sort the mail and transfer it either to a truck to be delivered at the local post office, or a FedEx plane to be delivered at further locations.

"We're all gearing up for the new site," says Tim Noel, Vice President of Operations. "Our team is really looking forward to getting started."

The new contract spans for a five-year base period beginning April 30, 2018, with a potential of extension to seven years at the discretion of USPS. Although the contract is new, the quick turn-around is far from new for Matheson Flight Extenders. Completing time-sensitive projects within designated time frames and deadlines is one of their specialties. The company is committed to exceeding customer expectations by remaining focused on customer service and efficiency as top-of-mind priorities.

"I think USPS awarding us another site is a testament to how hard our staff works to meet and exceed customer expectations," says Charles Mellor, Chief Operating Officer. "Our customers are consistently satisfied with our services, because we provide high quality, safe production. That can only happen with a rock solid team."

Moving forward, Matheson Flight Extenders will continue to seek out expansion opportunities.

About Matheson, Inc.

Matheson Companies is a transportation and logistics services provider committed to excellence in safe, efficient, on-time transportation and material handling solutions for customers. Founded with a single water truck under the name R.B. Matheson Trucking Inc. by Robert and Carole Matheson in 1962, the company is now a leading transportation and logistics provider for USPS and other commercial carriers. Its goal is to exceed customer expectations for regional trucking, mail transport, and aircraft ground support services. Specific services Matheson, Inc. provides include quality long-haul and short-haul transportation, underwing operations, terminal handling and ground handling. Matheson, Inc.'s dedicated truck drivers, cargo handlers, forklift drivers, and material handlers are thoroughly trained to consistently complete jobs within specified customer-centric time frames. This is accomplished via Matheson's two divisions with locations across the United States: Matheson Flight Extenders, Inc., with 35 locations and Matheson Postal Services, with 9 locations. Visit www.mathesoninc.com for more information.

