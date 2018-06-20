UST Uncovers $2.8 Million in Potential Unemployment Claims Savings for 135 Nonprofits

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a program dedicated to helping nonprofits ensure compliance and protect assets, today announces it has identified $2,839,940 in potential unemployment liability savings for 135 eligible nonprofits.

For 35 years, UST has been helping 501(c)(3) organizations exercise their exclusive nonprofit tax alternative, as allowed by Federal law, to pay only for their own unemployment claims which can save them thousands annually. Because they are no longer subsidizing for-profit companies in the state tax system, and are receiving expert claims guidance, UST members can efficiently manage their unemployment claims while mitigating liability.

"UST has continued to identify potential unemployment claims savings for multiple nonprofits across the United States," said Donna Groh, Executive Director of UST. "It's incredibly rewarding to know that the UST program continues to provide financial relief to such hard-working nonprofits and the communities they serve."

UST offers exclusive access to a variety of resources, ranging from a live HR hotline and job description builder to e-filing capabilities and claims hearing support. By utilizing their dedicated claims representatives, cloud-based HR resources, and outplacement services, these nonprofits can refocus their saved time and money on what matters most — achieving mission objectives.

