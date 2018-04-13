USW Welcomes Certification of Industrial Manufacturing Technician

"We are pleased that the New York State Apprenticeship and Training Council has recognized Industrial Manufacturing Technician as a trade," said USW District 4 Director John Shinn. "This important development clears the way for employers to receive funding from a federally funded American Apprenticeship Initiative to establish apprenticeship programs for workers to learn and develop the skills they need to advance in today's quickly changing industrial workplaces."

Shinn said that after completing the apprenticeship program, workers will be able to continue on career paths that include more specialized training and education, depending on their own goals and employers' needs.

"The USW would like to thank the New York State Department of Labor, the United Way of Buffalo and Erie Counties as well as the other unions and employers that worked together to establish these programs and recognize the need to encourage and train the next generation of American manufacturing workers."

The USW represents 850,000 workers in North America employed in many industries that include metals, rubber, chemicals, paper, oil refining and the service and public sectors. For more information, visit http://www.usw.org.

More information, contact: David Wasiura - (716) 565-1720 or dwasiura@usw.org

