UW Bothell Announces Executive Leadership Certificate Program for Women, Inclusion, and Diversity

"Despite efforts businesses have made to improve retention of women, women remain significantly under-represented at senior levels and in leadership roles," says Dawn Roe, Director of Executive Education at University of Washington Bothell. "As a result, businesses are losing some of their most talented employees just when they have the most to offer."

To address this challenge for the benefit of both the female employees and the organizations that employ them, the University of Washington Bothell School Of Business is offering a brand new unique leadership development certificate program designed specifically for women that will prepare them to advance into leadership roles.

Women who complete the program will be better able to navigate their organizations and bring inclusive practices into the workplace and corporate culture. This program will help organizations increase the number of talented women prepared to move into executive-level roles and participate on boards, support recruitment efforts of top female talent, and improve retention of women thus reducing turnover costs.

This certificate program is for women in middle, senior, and director level management roles with 10 or more years of experience who aspire to executive-level positions.

To learn more about the Executive Leadership Certificate Program for Women, Inclusion, and Diversity, go to https://www.uwb.edu/business/executive/women-inclusion-diversity.

Contact Dawn Roe, Director of Executive Education

425-352-3810 or dawnroe@uw.edu

SOURCE University of Washington, Bothell School of Business

