V114 Sales for Pneumococcal Vaccination across the US, Japan, and Five Major EU Markets, 2017-2026

DUBLIN, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "V114" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Merck & Co's V114 is a 15-valent pneumococcal capsular polysaccharide conjugate vaccine, which is currently in Phase III development in the US and EU. V114 contains the 13 serotypes included in Prevnar 13 (4, 6B, 9V, 14, 18C, 19F, 23F, 1, 3, 5, 6A, 7F, and 19A), as well as two additional serotypes (22F and 33F). Merck & Co is testing both an aluminum-adjuvanted and non-adjuvanted version of the vaccine.

Key Topics Covered:

OVERVIEW

Drug Overview

Product Profiles

V114 : Pneumococcal vaccines

LIST OF FIGURES

Figure 1: V114 sales for pneumococcal vaccination across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1: V114 drug profile

Table 2: Trials of V114 for pneumococcal vaccination

Table 3: V114 for pneumococcal vaccination - SWOT analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5hqjj6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

