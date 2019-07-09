V114 Sales for Pneumococcal Vaccination across the US, Japan, and Five Major EU Markets, 2017-2026
Jul 09, 2019, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "V114" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Merck & Co's V114 is a 15-valent pneumococcal capsular polysaccharide conjugate vaccine, which is currently in Phase III development in the US and EU. V114 contains the 13 serotypes included in Prevnar 13 (4, 6B, 9V, 14, 18C, 19F, 23F, 1, 3, 5, 6A, 7F, and 19A), as well as two additional serotypes (22F and 33F). Merck & Co is testing both an aluminum-adjuvanted and non-adjuvanted version of the vaccine.
Key Topics Covered:
OVERVIEW
Drug Overview
Product Profiles
V114 : Pneumococcal vaccines
LIST OF FIGURES
Figure 1: V114 sales for pneumococcal vaccination across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26
LIST OF TABLES
Table 1: V114 drug profile
Table 2: Trials of V114 for pneumococcal vaccination
Table 3: V114 for pneumococcal vaccination - SWOT analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5hqjj6
