Vac-One Services expands into Cathodic Protection with acquisition of Kantex Companies, LLC

Mike Long, President of Vac-One Services, commented, "We are very excited about the addition of Kantex. They are a great company with an excellent team and reputation. The acquisition will allow Vac-One to provide current and future clients with a combination of vacuum excavation and cathodic protection services on a scale not currently available in the market place. This results in better service and value to our customers."

John Lowe, Chairman of Kantex, commented, "With access to Vac-One's hydro fleet, we can expand our geographical area of operation and line of services we offer our existing clients as well as service new and existing clients of Vac-One throughout the Southwest."

Vac-One, based in Houston, Texas and operating through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Texas ReExcavation, LLC and Cyclone Services, LLC, is a leading provider of hydro excavation services to the utility, commercial construction, oil and gas, petrochemical, refining, and highway construction industries throughout Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Colorado. With the addition of Kantex, Vac-One expands into Wyoming, Utah, Illinois and Kansas. Vac-One and Kantex are both winners of the Gold Shovel Award and have unsurpassed safety records. For more information on Vac-One and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.vac-one.com. For more information on Kantex, please visit www.kantex.com.

For further information, please contact: Mike Long at 281-978-2250

