Vacation Rental Market size to grow by USD 62.97 billion | Market Research Insights highlight the Growing Tourism Industry & the Increasing Popularity of Short-term Rental Properties as Key Drivers | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Vendor Insights

The global vacation rental market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their products. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

9flats.com Pte Ltd.

Airbnb Inc.

Booking Holdings Inc.

Expedia Group Inc.

Hotelplan Holding AG

MakeMyTrip Pvt. Ltd.

NOVASOL AS

Oravel Stays Pvt. Ltd.

TripAdvisor Inc.

Wyndham Destinations Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

Europe will provide maximum growth opportunities in the vacation rental market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute 37% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2024.

Spain, France, and Italy are the key markets for the vacation rental market in Europe. The growth of the travel and tourism industry contributes to the growth of the vacation rental market in the region. Also, increased customer awareness towards rental vacation services contributes to the growth of the vacation rental market in Europe.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions.

Revenue Generating Segment

The vacation rental market share growth by the managed by owners segment will be significant during the forecast period. Increased personal interaction and improved customer inclination are expected to drive the growth of this segment. There is also a significant demand for premium properties, which provide transparency and better connectivity.

Key Market Trends & Challenges:

Instant booking is a major factor supporting the vacation rental market share growth. The trend of instant bookings positively impacts the growth of the global vacation rental market as such booking processes are associated with minimal or zero wait time. Online vacation rental sites also facilitate real-time bookings. This value-addition will improve the convenience of booking vacation rentals, leading to increased customer satisfaction.

The risks associated with fraudulent vacation rental houses, apartments, and homestays will be a major challenge for the vacation rental market. Scams, fraudulent reviews, and unethical dealings affect the operations of key vendors in the market. Though such dealings are undertaken by counterfeit players, they impact the business operations of key market vendors as well. This leads to a decline in market revenue and hinders its growth. However, fraudulent advertisements, adoption of the bait-and-switch technique, and double booking have led to a decline in the overall market revenue.

Vacation Rental Market Value Chain Analysis

It includes the following core components:

Inputs

Operations

Marketing and sales

Support activities

Innovations

Vacation Rental Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 7% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 62.97 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.51 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key consumer countries Spain, France, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 9flats.com Pte Ltd., Airbnb Inc., Booking Holdings Inc., Expedia Group Inc., Hotelplan Holding AG, MakeMyTrip Pvt. Ltd., NOVASOL AS, Oravel Stays Pvt. Ltd., TripAdvisor Inc., and Wyndham Destinations Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

