Vacation Rentals Just Got Safer

"The certification goes beyond basic safety and security" notes Wolf Wörster, Chief Marketing Officer for CertiStay, the organization behind the certification. "Our safety and security committee has adopted best practises in the areas of safety and security as a part of the CertiStay certification program. It's a win-win-win situation: Guests can sleep well at night knowing that their accommodation is safe and secure; owners limit their liability while treating their guests to the same level of safety they expect themselves, and communities win by providing a safer tourism destination."

CertiStay is backed by a senior team of industry experts including Terry Jones, who was the Founder of Travelocity and the Founding Chairman of KAYAK.

"HeartHomes is happy to be affiliated with CertiStay and cover our owners to the highest standard. Making the hosting process safe, secure, and easy is our primary concern, and CertiStay makes it possible for our owners to rest easy knowing their homes are covered to the maximum degree. Until now, there hasn't been a comprehensive insurance to cover our owners, especially from a third-party liability standpoint. CertiStay has pioneered this new full-spectrum insurance coverage for owners and we're very excited to be involved." say Ben Goresky and Steve Parr, co-owners at HeartHomes.ca.

HeartHomes specializes in the marketing and management of licensed high-end vacation rentals and Airbnb rentals in Vancouver, Whistler, and Tofino in British Columbia. The company prides itself on increasing homeowners return on equity while providing meticulous care of each property. HeartHomes makes Airbnb rental management easy. www.hearthomes.ca

CertiStay provides safety and security certifications for short term rental properties. The CertiStay certification process provides property owners with the opportunity to reduce safety and security incidents, limit their liability, and showcase their commitment to guest safety and security through an independent third-party certification. The certification also provides owners with proprietary insurance offerings designed to enhance liability coverage and lower the costs of their homeowner's policy. www.CertiStay.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vacation-rentals-just-got-safer-300664399.html

SOURCE CertiStay Inc.