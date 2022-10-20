Vaccine Adjuvants Global Market to Reach $1.61 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 13.08%

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vaccine Adjuvants Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global vaccine adjuvants market size reached US$ 773.6 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1,617.3 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.08% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Vaccine Adjuvants Market Trends:

The global vaccine adjuvants market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of allergies and infectious diseases, including cancer, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV/AIDS), human papillomavirus (HPV) and tuberculosis. The need for advanced treatment options for existing and emerging fatal diseases has resulted in the development of vaccines that have long-lasting effects on immunization. For instance, key manufacturers have developed new adjuvants such as AS01, ISCOM & ISCOMMATRIX, and AS02, which are under clinical trials.

Besides this, governments of various countries are taking initiatives for immunization and advancements in adjuvants for human use. They are also focusing on improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing investments for research and development (R&D) of new therapeutics. For example, market players are investing in the development of novel vaccine adjuvants as a potential solution against diseases caused by challenging pathogens, such as malaria and herpes, as well as for vulnerable populations that respond poorly to traditional vaccines, including older adults, neonates, and individuals with compromised immunity and comorbidities.

Moreover, with the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2, there has been an increasing demand for effective and safe vaccine adjuvants. These factors are expected to provide a positive outlook for the market in the upcoming years.

Key Market Segmentation



Breakup by Product Type:

Adjuvant Emulsions

Pathogen Components

Particulate Adjuvants

Combination Adjuvants

Others

Breakup by Route of Administration:

Oral

Intramuscular

Intranasal

Subcutaneous

Intradermal

Others

Breakup by Diseases:

Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Others

Breakup by Application:

Research

Commercial

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/suqb2u

