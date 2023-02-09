GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VacuumSnap introduces an innovative desktop vacuum former provided with halogen heaters with powerful 2KW heating power that acts as an alternative to custom moulds; it will provide an unlimited range of shapes and sizes at a touch of a button, making it now effortless for small businesses, DIY creators to produce short runs of high-quality products right away.

VacuumSnap is powered by quick and efficient halogen heaters that can reach an astonishing 200 degrees in less than one minute. Unlike other competitive systems, it heats objects directly rather than trying to raise the temperature of the entire forming area. It helps achieve optimal results without wasting energy or waiting too long for an item to complete forming. VacuumSnap produces an unprecedented level of vacuum power, with a vacuum intensity of 0.7KW which dwarfs the competition and allows creations to be made quickly and accurately. The machine is circular in shape with a forming area measuring 400x400x160 mm, large enough for even the most demanding tasks. With its circular shape, it can manufacture small products simultaneously with high efficiency.

VacuumSnap makes it easy to create moulds for packaging, concrete casting, plaster casting, general shapes, homemade goods, soap making, candle making, model making, customized moulds of all kinds, and more. And since this set includes large hand-formed clay stones and reusable silicone cups/trays, versatility will always be a part of the business. It is a versatile tool that can work with many different types of materials, including PVC, PET, PS, PP, and PE. It also performs well when working with some other common plastics such as ABS and even certain foams.

VacuumSnap is a partner that creates educational, production, and creative products for everyone. Whether you're an educator or parent looking for hands-on activities, a baker needing food-safe moulds, or a student trying to create design projects, VacuumSnap is ready to help you show off your talent

