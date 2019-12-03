Vade Secure Partners with SYNNEX for Distribution of Market-Leading Email Security for Office 365

BOSTON, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vade Secure, the global leader in predictive email defense, today announced a distribution partnership with leading business process services company SYNNEX Corporation. Through the agreement, SYNNEX partners have access to Vade's flagship email security solution, Vade Secure for Office 365, to protect their clients against targeted phishing, spear phishing, malware, and ransomware attacks.

Vade Secure for Office 365 is available to partners through the SYNNEX Stellr organization, which offers comprehensive solutions that address the convergence of cloud, mobility and IoT. Due to the rapidly evolving threat landscape, IT security is a key component of Stellr. To that end, Vade Secure joins an already-robust SYNNEX cybersecurity portfolio that includes market-leading solutions for network security, endpoint security, cloud security, and more.

"We're honored that SYNNEX has expanded their cybersecurity portfolio with Vade Secure for Office 365," said Georges Lotigier, Vade Secure CEO. "As we continue to grow our channel relationships worldwide, SYNNEX provides us with access to their extensive and elite partner network. These MSPs and resellers can, in turn, offer their SMB clients an email security solution that's powerful yet simple to deploy, configure, and manage."

Vade Secure for Office 365 is an award-winning email security solution that provides comprehensive, automated protection before, during and after attacks. The solution uses artificial intelligence, including machine learning, computer vision, and natural language processing, to detect unknown, highly targeted threats, such as phishing, spear phishing, malware, and ransomware. These models are trained, and continuously refined, using threat intelligence from 600 million protected mailboxes globally. Responding to emerging attacks as they occur, Vade Secure's AI engine will also automatically reclassify emails it initially missed, mitigating attacks before they disrupt the business.

Integrated natively with Office 365 via the Microsoft API, Vade Secure for Office 365 offers several benefits for MSPs and their clients over MX-based gateway and cloud email security products. Advantages include instant deployment with no MX changes, a native user experience with no external quarantine or end user training, and insider threat protection, all while remaining invisible to hackers.

Those interested in learning more about Vade Secure and how reselling Office 365 email security can support profitable business growth are encouraged to attend SYNNEX's' webinar, "How to Sell Office 365 Email Security (and Crush Your 2020 Goals)" on December 4 at 2pm EST.

About Vade Secure

Vade Secure helps SMBs, enterprises, ISPs and OEMs protect their users from advanced cyberthreats, such as phishing, spear phishing, malware, and ransomware. The company's predictive email defense solutions leverage artificial intelligence, fed by data from 600 million mailboxes, to block targeted threats and new attacks from the first wave. In addition, real-time threat detection capabilities enable SOCs to instantly identify new threats and orchestrate coordinated responses. Vade Secure's technology is available as a native, API-based offering for Office 365; as cloud-based solutions; or as lightweight, extensible APIs for enterprise SOCs. For more information, visit www.vadesecure.com

