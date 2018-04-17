Valpak Names Sales Director of Its Madison, Wisconsin Territory

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Valpak, a leader in direct mail and digital marketing, announced today that Andy Riesch has been named sales director of Valpak of Madison in Wisconsin. The expansive region centers on Madison, spans from Sauk City to Stoughton, Sun Prairie to Mount Horeb, and has served local businesses and residents since 1997. Riesch currently mails Valpak's signature Blue Envelope of savings to approximately 130,000 households throughout Sauk, Columbia and Dane counties and publishes savings online and mobile through valpak.com.

A Madison, Wisconsin native, Riesch has more than a decade of experience in marketing and sales. Prior to his new position, he was with Valpak of Southeast Wisconsin from 2011-2016 and a four-time President's Club winner, acknowledged for outstanding sales and client advocacy. Additionally, Riesch worked as a business development manager for MTI Connect, a marketing automation and direct marketing services company, and served as the director of sales and marketing for four Falbo Bros Pizzeria locations throughout greater Madison.

"We love nothing more than when Valpak employees rise through the ranks and grow within our company – Andy is a prime example of that," said Matt Crowley, Executive Vice President - Local Markets. "We're advancing the Valpak experience for local businesses and residents in our markets across the country, and we're proud to have Andy lead the charge in Madison to help businesses achieve their marketing goals. His knowledge of the market, coupled with his extensive sales and marketing experience, position Andy and our local client partners for success."

In his role as sales director, Riesch will provide leadership and strategy for all print and digital media sales efforts in the Madison market.

"I had my first experience with Valpak as a buyer for another local franchise business. I was so impressed with my sales rep and the quality of Valpak's service and the results, that it led me to join the company," said Riesch. "In my new role, I look forward to continuing to build relationships with more local businesses and serving the residents of the greater Madison area."

A leader in cooperative direct mail, Valpak mails coupons to nearly 37 million demographically targeted households per month in 47 states and three Canadian provinces. In addition to its flagship Blue Envelope, Valpak offers its business customers an impressive portfolio of digital marketing products including Valpak.com, Smartphone apps, Google partnerships, website development, mobile web optimization, and reputation management.

For more information about Valpak of Madison, visit https://www.valpak.com/advertise/local/madison or contact Andy Riesch at andy_riesch@valpak.com.

About Valpak

Based in St. Petersburg, Florida, Valpak is one of the leading direct marketing companies in the U.S. and Canada. We provide print and digital advertising through a network of 150 local franchises. From mailbox to mobile phone, Valpak brings exciting local business offers and opportunities to millions of consumers. Each month, our well-known Blue Envelope of savings is mailed to nearly 37 million demographically targeted households in 47 states and in three Canadian provinces. Our digital suite of products, including Valpak.com, reaches more than 110 million users.

