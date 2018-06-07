ValueMomentum Announces Kalyan Kodali ("KK") as Chief Executive Officer

ValueMomentum has been experiencing rapid growth, and with its team size approaching 2,000, is now at a scaling stage. These appointments and a new organization structure have been put into effect to facilitate scaling the organization.

"KK has been instrumental in laying the foundation for the organization, has built a strong base of customers, reputation and practices, and has deeply imbibed our core values from the very beginning", says Raj Samanthapudi, ValueMomentum's Founder & Executive Chairman. "Our enterprise clients are going through a technology and demographics driven disruption and under KK's leadership, ValueMomentum is well placed to help our customers in their transformation initiatives."

"Raj has been a driving force in establishing ValueMomentum's strategy, espousing and embodying its core values and championing innovation", says Kalyan. "Today, thanks to his steadfast embrace of select industries, stewardship for innovation and a deep commitment towards fostering a 'customer-first' culture, we are clearly firing on all cylinders, with a strong leadership team that can leverage our strengths to scale us to new heights".

Kalyan was most recently President of ValueMomentum's Enterprise Business overseeing the insurance, financial services and healthcare verticals. Kalyan has over 25 years of experience in the IT services industry. As a Co-Founder, Kalyan has played a significant role in incubating ValueMomentum and has been deeply engaged with customers, employees, partners and a wide network of individuals since ValueMomentum's inception in 2000.

About ValueMomentum

ValueMomentum provides software and services to Insurance, Healthcare & Financial Services firms. Customers choose ValueMomentum due to the company's track record of delivering value and driving the momentum of customers' business initiatives. ValueMomentum accomplishes this by applying a time-tested formula of combining strong technology expertise with deep industry experience. For more information, visit https://www.valuemomentum.com.

