VALUEMOMENTUM LAUNCHES INSURE INSIGHTS ON THE SNOWFLAKE DATA CLOUD

Insure Insights is powered by pre-built analytical models and a library of insurance-specific KPIs and dashboards to accelerate the insurance data modernization journey.

LAS VEGAS, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueMomentum, a leading provider of IT services and solutions for the insurance industry, today announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023, the release of an extensive data solution for P&C (Property & Casualty) insurers that are seeking to become data driven. The solution – Insure Insights – leverages the Snowflake Financial Services Data Cloud to provide the capabilities needed by customers to achieve business goals and address the critical data challenges that all insurers face in their data modernization journey. Insure Insights is engineered to improve speed to market for insurers while delivering data modernization outcomes on the cloud.

Built to help insurers deliver on their business goals – creating new products and channels, and improving customer experience and operational efficiency – Insure Insights provides technology and domain assets along with an ROI-driven roadmap to establish business-focused data modernization. With the help of its domain and technology assets, Insure Insights solves the critical challenges that insurers face, including ingesting data from diverse insurance core systems, building metadata-driven automated data pipelines to handle the "3Vs" of data, providing the domain knowledge required to model the data, and creating the right consumption patterns for business users. This helps insurers to achieve the capabilities required for modernization, including data engineering, cloud enablement, self-service business intelligence and advanced analytics, which enables them to become data-driven organizations.

"ValueMomentum's understanding of insurers' goals and challenges, along with our domain expertise, helped us build insurance domain and technology assets that form the core of Insure Insights," said Viswanath Maddali, EVP and Head of Data Practice, ValueMomentum." Through Insure Insights, insurance organizations can be successful in their data modernization journey and improve their speed to market by up to 40% and become data-driven organizations."

