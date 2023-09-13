Vantage® Launches "Effortless Color" Formulation Collection for Multifunctional Color Cosmetic Essentials

Vantage Specialty Chemicals

13 Sep, 2023, 15:27 ET

"Effortless Color" features eight prototypes crafted from the Company's broad Personal Care portfolio of high-performing actives, natural oils and silicone alternatives

DEERFIELD, Ill., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage has just introduced "Effortless Color," a collection of eight color cosmetic formulations building on consumer trends for multifunctional products. The latest installment in its 'Spark Inspiration' quick formulation program offers cosmetic chemists and formulators a starting point to accelerate their innovation pipeline as they create new product formulations.

The eight "Effortless Color" formulations range from hybrid foundations to multi-use blushes and bold lip products. These prototypes marry the advanced technology from Vantage's premium ingredients with formulations expertise from the Company's in-house research & development team. Supported by market trends and industry knowledge, the resulting kit offers beauty manufacturers high-performing, on-trend product formulations which can be used as is or as a starting point for their creations.

"Guided by market insights revealing that more than two thirds of American makeup users seek multi-functional products, we've meticulously curated formulations that honor the diverse spectrum of beauty through effortless, yet multifaceted essentials. This new collection is the latest of our Spark Inspiration series, that are aimed at accelerating our beauty customers' innovation pipeline,"  said Sebastien Massard, Global Director Strategic Marketing, Personal Care.

The collection's hybrid foundations, multi-use blushes and bold lip formulations feature the Company's high-performing ingredients including actives like the BP TRILURONIC ACID A and the STRATAPHIX series; natural oils such as LIPOVOL® GTB and DW JOJOBA OIL; and natural silicone alternatives from the JEECHEM® NDA line.

The formulations include:

  • Three versatile face products.
    • Fresh Canvas Multi-Use Concealer can be used as a spot treatment to hide blemishes or as a full-coverage foundation.  
    • Tinted Zinc Shield is a lightweight tinted moisturizer that also includes an SPF-30.
    • Hydrating Tinted Face Oil offers a buildable finish and can be applied on its own or worn as a primer before adding concealer or foundation.
  • Blush Duo to bring a pop of color and help create a cohesive makeup look.
    • Color Sculpt Trio is presented as a stick formula that glides on smoothly and quickly as it's applied.
    • All-Over Glow Blusher can be used to brighten cheeks and eyes, acting as a two-in-one liquid blush.
  • Three formulated lip products that each provide a different finish and benefit.
    • The Hydrating Satin Lipstick is made with hydrating ingredients which offer a rich, creamy formulation.
    • Dreamy Velvet Lip, a bold, matte liquid lipstick, leaves a smooth, lush finish.
    • Plush Fruity Gloss provides a glassy shine leaving the lips feeling full and plump.

To learn more about the collection, please contact your Vantage Account Manager or send an email to: [email protected].

About Vantage Personal Care

Vantage Personal Care is one of the fastest growing and most reliable suppliers of personal care and beauty formulations and ingredients. An agile provider of forward-looking solutions that delight our customers through a responsible portfolio of naturally derived products, Vantage Personal Care focuses on skin, hair and sun care and color cosmetics. Vantage Personal Care serves its customers with formulation troubleshooting, new product development, and alternative sourcing solutions and on being the fastest developer of new product concepts in sensorial textures, skin health & delivery systems, and natural oils. Vantage Personal Care is a business unit of Vantage Specialty Chemicals (Vantage). Learn more at: www.vantagepersonalcare.com.

Media contact:

Louise Adhikari
Vice President, Public Affairs & Communications
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 312 863 0798

SOURCE Vantage Specialty Chemicals

