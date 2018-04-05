VantagePoint Software Developer Market Technologies Named a Top 10 Most Trusted Solution Provider

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Technologies, developer of intermarket analysis artificial intelligence (AI) based trading software VantagePoint, is named a "Top 10 Most Trusted Solution Provider" by Insights Success Magazine. The publication reaches more than 75,000 business professionals globally and highlights exceptional leaders in technology.

"For nearly 40 years we've been helping our customers create wealth and protect their investments with VantagePoint Software. Being named one of the most trusted solution providers is a valuable accolade because trust is integral to what we do," Lane Mendelsohn, Vice President of VantagePoint said. "Our customers know we invest heavily in research and development to bring them the most reliable and robust forecasting tool available on the market."

Since the 1980s, Market Technologies has remained at the forefront of trading software development. VantagePoint Software's unique advantage is discovering hidden patterns in vast amounts of data pertaining to global markets -- a feat not possible by the human brain. Capabilities of the software enable traders to make highly informed trading decisions while keeping fear and uncertainty in check during volatile market conditions.

"In our business, trust is critical. VantagePoint customers must have confidence when they put their hard-earned money into the stock market," Mendelsohn added. "Our patented use of AI and neural networks consistently achieves up to 86% accuracy, and up to three days in advance. We have countless customer success stories that prove we've earned that trust."

In addition to providing cutting-edge software to traders world-wide, Market Technologies provides customers with world-class customer support and assistance from its in-house team of experts. VantagePoint customers receive extensive training and access to a Customer Portal and in-person trading seminars throughout the year.

A free VantagePoint demo is available at https://www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo/ or by calling 800-732-5407.

