Vaquero Midstream Caymus II Plant Starts Up

Caymus I and II are anchored by long-term volume and acreage commitments from producers in multiple zones and benches of the Delaware Basin. The plants are served by over 135 miles of high and low pressure rich gas gathering pipelines including the Lariat 24" and 30" rich gas header system traversing through the core of the Southern Delaware Basin through Pecos, Reeves, Ward and Loving counties supported with over 43,000 HP of field compression.

Along with the 200 MMCFD processing train, an additional 3,500 bpd of inlet liquids handling, 400 GPM of Amine Treating capacity and an additional 20,000 HP of Dual Drive residue compression is now installed at the complex, continuing operational flexibility for the Avalon, Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations.

Vaquero has also added an additional residue market connection and NGL connection. The 16" Riata residue header now allows producers to access the WAHA market through the Oasis system, as well as previously connected systems including Atmos, Enterprise, Northern Natural, ONEOK's West Texas Transmission System and Roadrunner Gas Transmission Line. These options provide access to more than twelve residue gas market destinations including California, Dallas Metro, the Midwest, Gulf Coast and Mexico. The Vaquero 12" Pistolero NGL header provides outlets connecting to Lone Star's West Texas Gateway Pipeline, Enterprise Chaparral and now the Targa Grand Prix NGL systems.

"The timely installation and startup of Caymus II is a testament to the strong relationships Vaquero has with our contractor and vendor partners. Several producers on our system have increased their drilling and completion programs and Vaquero's goal is to be ahead of their production so when they need us, we are there for them," said Gary Conway, CEO and President of Vaquero Midstream. "We are enabling our producers to accelerate drilling and completions with the confidence of the most reliable market in the Basin."

About Vaquero Midstream LLC

Vaquero Midstream offers oil and gas producers a full suite of midstream solutions including gathering, treating, processing, compression, liquids handling, and transmission. The company's leadership team has experience in all facets of the midstream industry including successful construction and operations of fully integrated midstream natural gas and crude oil systems across a wide range of domestic shale basins including Barnett, Eagle Ford, Haynesville and the Permian.

