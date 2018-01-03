Varex Imaging To Present At JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

The company's Chief Executive Officer, Sunny Sanyal, and Chief Financial Officer, Clarence Verhoef, will provide an overview of Varex's business and prospects. Varex's presentation will be webcast and accessible to the public online via the company's investor section of its website at vareximaging.com. Replays will be available for 90 days after the presentation at the same website.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation is a leading innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components, which include tubes, digital flat panel detectors and other image processing solutions, which are key components of X-ray imaging systems. With a 65+ year history of successful innovation, Varex's components are used in medical imaging as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. Global OEM manufacturers of X-ray imaging systems use the company's X-ray sources, digital detectors, connecting devices and imaging software as components in their systems to detect, diagnose and protect. Varex employs approximately 1,900 people located at manufacturing and service center sites in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information about Varex, visit vareximaging.com.

