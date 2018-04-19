Varian to Demonstrate Advanced Cancer Care Solutions at ESTRO 37

Additional Varian solutions being demonstrated at ESTRO 37 includes:

HyperArc ™ – Designed to automate and simplify sophisticated advanced treatments such as stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and make them available to more cancer patients around the world

– Designed to automate and simplify sophisticated advanced treatments such as stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and make them available to more cancer patients around the world RapidPlan ™ with multicriteria optimization (MCO) - RapidPlan is designed to simplify and accelerate the planning process for sophisticated cancer treatments like SRS, stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT), intensity-modulated radiotherapy (IMRT), and RapidArc ® radiotherapy. MCO allows clinicians to explore what happens when different clinical criteria are varied, such as the degree to which particular organs are spared versus coverage of the targeted tumor.

with multicriteria optimization (MCO) - RapidPlan is designed to simplify and accelerate the planning process for sophisticated cancer treatments like SRS, stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT), intensity-modulated radiotherapy (IMRT), and RapidArc radiotherapy. MCO allows clinicians to explore what happens when different clinical criteria are varied, such as the degree to which particular organs are spared versus coverage of the targeted tumor. Mobius – Recently acquired by Varian, Mobius software solutions provide for patient treatment plan and machine QA

TrueBeam ® v2.7 with Iterative CBCT– On the TrueBeam platform, Iterative CBCT produces exceptionally high-quality images for better visualization of soft tissue structures

v2.7 with Iterative CBCT– On the TrueBeam platform, Iterative CBCT produces exceptionally high-quality images for better visualization of soft tissue structures ProBeam ® proton therapy, configurable as single- or multi-room solutions featuring gantries that rotate a full 360 degrees, RapidScan ™ high-speed pencil-beam scanning for single-breath-hold lung SBRT and Iterative CBCT for enhanced soft tissue resolution enhancing your ability to treat complex cases more effectively and efficiently.

proton therapy, configurable as single- or multi-room solutions featuring gantries that rotate a full 360 degrees, RapidScan high-speed pencil-beam scanning for single-breath-hold lung SBRT and Iterative CBCT for enhanced soft tissue resolution enhancing your ability to treat complex cases more effectively and efficiently. Brachytherapy: Varian's integrated brachytherapy solution includes VariSeed™ LDR treatment planning system, Vitesse™ real-time planning for HDR brachytherapy and BrachyVision™ 3D treatment planning system

Halcyon 2.0 is currently Works in Progress and not available for sale.

In the EU, the ProBeam RapidScan and Iterative CBCT feature, Velocity 4.0 and Mobius software solutions are Works in Progress and currently unavailable for sale.

Varian is hosting an international oncology summit for customers to kick off its ESTRO activities on April 20th at the Palau Congressos Barcelona.

When: ESTRO 37 is April 20-23, 2018. The exhibition is open from 9:30am – 5pm daily.

Where: Booth # 2800, CCIB, Rambla Prim 1-17, Barcelona, Spain

About Varian

Varian is a leader in developing and delivering cancer care solutions, and is focused on creating a world without fear of cancer. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Varian employs approximately 6,500 people around the world. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

Press Contact

Mark Plungy

Director, Public Relations

+1 (650) 424-5630

mark.plungy@varian.com

Investor Relations Contact

J. Michael Bruff

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 (650) 424-5163

investors@varian.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/varian-to-demonstrate-advanced-cancer-care-solutions-at-estro-37-300632635.html

SOURCE Varian

Related Links

http://www.varian.com

