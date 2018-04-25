Varian to Equip New Karolinska Solna Hospital in Sweden with TrueBeam Radiotherapy Systems and Software

"We are very honored the Stockholm City Council and NKS has selected Varian as its partner to equip the new radiation department with our advanced treatment systems and software," said Kolleen Kennedy, president of Varian's Oncology Systems business. "We look forward to continuing over 10 years of close collaboration with the thought-leading clinicians and medical physicists at the Karolinska Institute to expand cancer care at NKS to more patients and work towards creating a world without fear of cancer."

Varian's TrueBeam family of medical linear accelerators incorporate numerous technical innovations that dynamically synchronize imaging, patient positioning, motion management, and treatment delivery during a radiotherapy or radiosurgery procedure.

ARIA is a comprehensive electronic medical record and image management system that aggregates patient data into an organized, oncology-specific medical chart with functional components for managing clinical, administrative and financial operations for medical, radiation and surgical oncology. The ARIA system provides a seamless flow of information for managing the patient's entire journey—from diagnosis through follow-up.

Eclipse software creates an optimized radiotherapy treatment plan based on a physician's dose instructions, and information about the size, shape, and location of the tumor to be treated with radiation. The Eclipse software incorporates unique features such as RapidPlan™ knowledge-based planning, and multi-criteria optimization (MCO). RapidPlan is designed to simplify and accelerate the planning process for sophisticated cancer treatments like stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS), stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT), intensity-modulated radiotherapy (IMRT), and RapidArc® radiotherapy. MCO allows clinicians to explore what happens when different clinical criteria are varied, such as the degree to which particular organs are spared versus coverage of the targeted tumor.

About Varian

Varian is a leader in developing and delivering cancer care solutions, and is focused on creating a world without fear of cancer. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Varian employs approximately 6,500 people around the world. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

