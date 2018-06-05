Vascular Access Systems Market 2018 - Global Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The vascular access systems market was valued at US$4.213 billion in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.20% over the forecast period to reach US$6.044 billion by 2023.
Rising global prevalence of diseases such as kidney failure, diabetes, and cancer which involve transfer of blood to and from human body is positively impacting the demand for vascular access systems. High infection risk associated with vascular access devices and stringent government approval regulations restrains the growth of vascular access systems market.
This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.
Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, C.R. Bard, Inc., BD, and Teleflex Incorporated among others.
Segmentation:
By Product:
- Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter (PICC)
- Non-Tunneled Central Catheter
- Tunneled Catheter
- Port Catheter
By Application:
- Intravenous Antibiotic Treatment
- Blood Transfusion
- Long-Term IV Feeding
- Chemotherapy
- Others
By End User:
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Catheterization Labs
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
5. Vascular Access Systems Market By Product
6. Vascular Access Systems Market By Application
7. Vascular Access Systems Market By End User
8. Vasciular Access Systems Market By Geography
9. Competitive Intelligence
10. Company Profiles
- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
- C.R. Bard, Inc.
- BD
- Teleflex Incorporated
- B.Braun Melsungen AG
- Smiths Medical
- Biomerics
