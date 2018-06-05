Vascular Access Systems Market 2018 - Global Forecast to 2023

The vascular access systems market was valued at US$4.213 billion in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.20% over the forecast period to reach US$6.044 billion by 2023.

Rising global prevalence of diseases such as kidney failure, diabetes, and cancer which involve transfer of blood to and from human body is positively impacting the demand for vascular access systems. High infection risk associated with vascular access devices and stringent government approval regulations restrains the growth of vascular access systems market.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, C.R. Bard, Inc., BD, and Teleflex Incorporated among others.

Segmentation:



By Product:

Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter (PICC)

Non-Tunneled Central Catheter

Tunneled Catheter

Port Catheter

By Application:

Intravenous Antibiotic Treatment

Blood Transfusion

Long-Term IV Feeding

Chemotherapy

Others

By End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Catheterization Labs



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Vascular Access Systems Market By Product



6. Vascular Access Systems Market By Application



7. Vascular Access Systems Market By End User



8. Vasciular Access Systems Market By Geography



9. Competitive Intelligence



10. Company Profiles



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

C.R. Bard, Inc.

BD

Teleflex Incorporated

B.Braun Melsungen AG

Smiths Medical

Biomerics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qn6xhc/vascular_access?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vascular-access-systems-market-2018---global-forecast-to-2023-300660117.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

