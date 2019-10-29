Vaughn Greene Funeral Services to Host Inaugural 'Thanksgiving at The Pavilion'

BALTIMORE, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaughn Greene Funeral Services has announced its first annual 'Thanksgiving at the Pavilion' event, dedicated to serving families in need and the homeless in and around Baltimore County. On November 28, 2019, Thanksgiving Day, the company will host a traditional Thanksgiving dinner at The Family Fellowship Pavilion, located on the campus of its Randallstown location. Local shelter residents and other displaced or disadvantaged community members are invited to attend this free event. Dinner will be served at two seatings: 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM. The Pavilion hosts are asking local shelters to provide an approximate head count.

The Pavilion is the ideal setting to make memories: weddings, reunions, birthdays, anniversaries, corporate meetings, fundraising events, and seminars.

The staff and management of Vaughn Greene Funeral Services have enjoyed a long tradition of assisting local organizations by providing food and other resources to disadvantaged individuals and families at Thanksgiving. After recently opening The Family Fellowship Pavilion, they decided to utilize the spacious new venue to help those in need by hosting their own Thanksgiving dinner event. "We believe that service to the community extends beyond our professional ministry," said company founder and President, Vaughn C. Greene. "It's our great honor to welcome our friends and neighbors this Thanksgiving."

To obtain additional information about Thanksgiving at The Pavilion, please contact Elder Nadean Paige at (443) 525-9014.

About Vaughn Greene Funeral Services: Vaughn Greene Funeral Services is a full-service, minority-owned funeral organization. For more than 20 years, the company has been providing a ministry of care to families across Maryland, Pennsylvania and New Jersey in their time of need. In all aspects of the funeral process, Vaughn Greene Funeral Services strives to be exceptional and they are honored to help preserve their clients' legacy for future generations. For more information about Vaughn Greene Funeral Services, please visit their website at www.vaughncgreene.com or call 410.655.0015.

