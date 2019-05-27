VCSEL Technology: Impact and Opportunity Assessment

NEW YORK, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apple Inc's integration of VCSELs into smartphones for 3D sensing applications has triggered R&D activities and demand for the technology amongst its competitors. The technology showcases high adoption potential across various industries such as consumer electronics and automotive in the long term.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778498/?utm_source=PRN

VCSELs hold potential to disrupt existing illumination technologies such as infrared LEDs and light-emitting lasers in the medium term. The technology and innovation report highlights some of the key opportunities for the stakeholders of VCSELs in the medium term.

The report highlights key application areas for VCSELs. Some of the key questions addressed in the report are highlighted below.

In what areas are VCSELs better than existing competing technologies?

What are the key drivers and challenges of VCSELs?

How does the patent landscape of VCSELs look like?

What are the key existing and emerging application areas for VCSELs?

Which are key funding trends observed?

How sustainable is the VCSEL technology?

What are the growth opportunities and key strategies observed by the stakeholders ?

