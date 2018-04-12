Vectra Cognito Platform Now Available for the Department of Homeland Security Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation Program

The CDM Program provides DHS with the capabilities and tools needed to identify cybersecurity risks on an ongoing basis, prioritize these risks based on potential impacts, and enable cybersecurity personnel to mitigate the most significant problems first.

"Vectra is committed to meeting the needs of the Federal Government to help protect its infrastructure from malicious nation-state actors and other threat actors that attempt to exploit Government IT systems and networks," said Sonia Walia, head of Federal sales at Vectra.

"Our technology uses patented artificial intelligence to identify attacker behaviors in real-time so security teams can take action before damage is done," Walia added. "We believe our industry-leading technology is one reason that Vectra Networks was named as the sole Visionary* in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems."

Congress established the CDM Program to provide adequate, risk-based, and cost-effective cybersecurity and efficiently allocate cybersecurity resources. Vectra Cognito is approved for purchase by all civilian organizations and the DoD for CDM Phase 3 DEFEND, which focuses on incident response and ongoing assessment.

The Vectra Cognito platform was approved for CDM Phase 3 DEFEND by continuously detecting attacker behaviors in real time, correlating alerts into incidents, and prioritizing the highest-risk threats. This reduces attacker dwell-time and speeds-up incident response – from cloud and data center workloads to user and internet-of-things devices – leaving attackers with nowhere to hide.

"Vectra is again proving that measurable improvement in enterprise cybersecurity is not only essential, but effective and affordable," said Jane Holl Lute, president and CEO of SICPA North America and former CEO of the Center for Internet Security (CIS).

Learn more about Vectra Cognito for the Federal market at https://vectra.ai/federal. Also download the 2018 RSA Conference Edition of the Attacker Behavior Industry Report at https://info.vectra.ai/2018-abir. To schedule a meeting with top Vectra executives at the RSA Conference, visit https://info.vectra.ai/rsa-2018-engage-with-vectra.

*Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems," Craig Lawson, Claudio Neiva, 10 January 2018.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Vectra

Vectra® is transforming cybersecurity with AI. Its Cognito™ platform automates cyberattack detection and response from data center and cloud workloads to user and IoT devices. Cognito correlates threats, prioritizes hosts based on risk and provides rich context to empower response with existing security systems, reducing security operations workload by 32X. Vectra was named the "Most Innovative Emerging Company" in the Dark Reading Best of Black Hat Awards. InformationWeek also named Vectra one of the Top 125 companies to watch in 2016. Vectra has been issued five U.S. patents with 14 additional patents pending for cybersecurity applications of machine learning and artificial intelligence. Vectra is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. and has European regional headquarters in Zurich. For more information, visit vectra.ai.

