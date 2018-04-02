Vectrus Announces Fifth AFCAP Task Order Win Valued at $16 Million

"This is a great win for Vectrus and underscores our ability to rapidly respond anywhere across the world, in challenging and austere environments to meet our client's contingency mission requirements," said Chuck Prow, president and chief executive officer of Vectrus. "We continue to expand our presence with the U.S. Air Force and with this new win in the UAE, Vectrus will now be a trusted provider of facilities and logistics services to the Air Force in nine countries."

Under the installation services task order, Vectrus will provide water delivery services, fitness programs and equipment maintenance, lodging services, and various recreational services.

"In addition to this new task, under the AFCAP IV program, Vectrus provides logistics services at Bagram Air Field in Afghanistan as well as various operations, maintenance, and repair services at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait," explained Prow. "Vectrus also provides similar services at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar."

"In total, our team has successfully won more than $60 million worth of new task orders that were competed under the AFCAP IV program," said Prow. "This is a great track record for a contract that we have not held in the past, and we look forward to competing on additional opportunities to support our client's contingency missions."

Vectrus is a leading, global government services company with a history in the services market that dates back more than 70 years. The company provides facility and logistics services, and information technology and network communication services to U.S. government customers around the world. Vectrus is differentiated by operational excellence, superior program performance, a history of long-term customer relationships, and a strong commitment to their mission success. Vectrus is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., and includes about 6,700 employees spanning 177 locations in 21 countries. In 2017, Vectrus generated sales of $1.1 billion. For more information, visit our website at www.vectrus.com or connect with us on Facebook , Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

