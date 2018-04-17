Vegan Bodybuilders Take Center Stage at California Plant-Based Health Conference

COSTA MESA, Calif., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Your Plant-Based Guide Conference will feature six vegan bodybuilders over the course of the two-day, plant-based training conference and mini veg fest in Costa Mesa, California on May 19th and 20th, 2018.

Presenters and fitness panel participants include two-time vegan bodybuilding champion, Robert Cheeke, professional, vegan trainer and athlete, Vanessa Espinoza, four-time vegan bodybuilding champion, Will Tucker, and Ella Magers, a vegan fitness professional from Florida named "one of the 50 Hottest Trainers in America" by Shape Magazine. Also included in the line-up is Instagram celebrity and finalist in PETA's Sexiest Vegan Next Door contest, Dr. Angie Sadeghi, as well as Texas-based celebrity trainer and metabolism expert, Thomas Tadlock.

In the paid portion of Your Plant-Based Guide Conference, fitness professionals and vegan bodybuilders will be sharing their secrets to rapid and long-term weight loss, how to build muscle with plants, how to ensure adequate consumption of protein on a vegan diet, and more. Robert Cheeke, Vanessa Espinoza, Ella Magers, and Thomas Tadlock will be selling and autographing their books in the Author's Area – an area of the conference that is free and open to the public. Attendees are welcome and encouraged to take photos with the presenters as well.

Conference organizer and founder of 360 Health Connection, Gina Bonanno-Lemos' goal is to dispel the myth of the weak and thin vegan. In doing so she hopes to attract more men to a plant-based diet, in an effort to address lifestyle diseases and health issues such as cardiovascular disease, erectile dysfunction, diabetes, and more. An accumulating body of evidence shows that many of these maladies can be prevented and even reversed by eliminating animal foods from the diet.

To learn more and find full speaker bios visit YourPlantBasedGuideConference.com.

Your Plant-Based Guide Conference is proudly sponsored by Bakeology, Barnana, Big Tree Farms, Cool Foods, Date Lady, Fruit Bliss, Go Go Squeez, Go Macro, Herbaland, Luscious International, Miyoko's Kitchen, Nada Moo, Namaste Foods, Raw Rev, Roots Hummus, Seapoint Farms, Suja, and Unisoy Foods.

360 Health Connection is a holistic and vegan nutrition information company and blog created to help people prevent and reverse disease and achieve optimum wellness with the power of plant-based nutrition and other lifestyle choices that directly affect the epigenome.

