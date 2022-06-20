Vegan Cheese Market by Source, Variant, and Geography: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2024

Organized retailing has grown worldwide with the establishment of convenience stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores. Fresh and ready-to-consume packaged vegan food and beverages such as plant-based milk alternatives and vegan cheese are primarily sold by large organized retailers. Vendors are highly dependent on large organized retailers for efficient distribution and marketing of their products. Supermarkets constitute a major distribution channel that makes vegan cheese easily accessible to consumers. Given the rise in the urban population worldwide, the demand for these supermarkets is also growing. Organized retailing outlets such as convenience stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets offering packaged vegan cheese products across the world has made it easier for the new entrants to find a suitable distribution channel to sell and increase the market visibility of their products.

Regional Analysis & Forecast

The Vegan Cheese Market is segmented by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). 40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for vegan cheese in North America. Europe is another region showing major market growth. Veganism has been spreading rapidly in Europe, especially in Western Europe, where countries such as Germany, the UK, and France have been the forerunners in the growth of the vegan food market in Europe.

Vegan Cheese Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 1.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.62 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries The US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bute Island Foods Ltd., Chicago Vegan Foods, FirstGrade International Ltd., Frescolat Srl, Fresh Start Fauxmage, Gardener Cheese Co., Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Tofutti Brands Inc., and Violife Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Segmentation Analysis & Forecast

The Vegan Cheese Market is segmented by source (soy milk, almond milk, rice milk, and other milk alternatives) and variant (mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar, cream cheese, and others). The vegan cheese market share growth by the soy milk segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growing awareness among consumers about the health benefits associated with soy-based derivatives is a primary reason behind the rising popularity of vegan cheese in the world. Increasing product innovation from vendors in the soy-based food derivatives category by including ingredients such as macadamia nuts, cashews, and tapioca flour will boost the sale of soy milk-based vegan cheese worldwide.

The Report also Covers the Following Areas:

The side effects of vegan cheese will be a major challenge for the vegan cheese market during the forecast period. Veganism refers to the adoption of the strict form of vegetarianism that excludes the consumption of all animal products, including dairy products, gelatin, honey, and eggs. Despite having a plethora of health benefits, the consumption of vegan foods, including vegan cheese, can also negatively impact health as it gives rise to many side effects. Animal food products are enriched in vitamin B-12. Therefore, consumption of vegan cheese on a regular basis makes one more prone to develop a deficiency of vitamin B-12. Regular consumption of vegan cheese may make an individual more prone to the risk of osteoporosis or low bone density and bone fractures. People consuming vegan cheese and other vegan foods regularly have the risk of developing iron deficiency as the components present in the vegan and plant-based foods such as phytates, tannins, and fibers decrease the availability of iron from plant-based foods.

Vegan Cheese Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist Vegan Cheese Market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Vegan Cheese Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the interactive children's books market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Vegan Cheese Market vendors

