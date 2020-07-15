VelocityEHS Names John Damgaard Chief Executive Officer

CHICAGO, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability solutions, today announced the appointment of John Damgaard as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. He succeeds VelocityEHS Co-Founder Glenn Trout who transitions into a new role as Strategic Advisor to the Company.

"VelocityEHS is incredibly fortunate to attract an executive with John's experience and reputation as a team builder with a strong track record for growing high-performance companies," said Trout. "His proven ability to work collaboratively with management teams, drive revenue growth and manage the increased complexity of a large-scale, fast-growing software enterprise will be incredibly valuable for VelocityEHS as economic activity rebounds and companies across the globe continue to invest in environmental, health and safety solutions. I'm confident that the Company is in good hands."

Damgaard was previously CEO of MatrixCare, a leader in cloud-based electronic health record systems which was acquired by ResMed, Inc. in late 2018 for $750 million. In his seven-year tenure, Damgaard grew revenues and EBITDA nearly 6-fold before retiring from the company at the end of 2019. Prior to MatrixCare, Damgaard served as Senior Vice President & COO at Mediware Information Systems (now WellSky), successfully exiting to Thoma Bravo in 2012. Damgaard also previously served as Vice President of Operations at CGN & Associates and Manager of Technical Services at Maytag and advises Waud Capital Partners on its healthcare information technology investments.

"VelocityEHS is an industry leader. The company has a great heritage, brand, products and people. It's not surprising that the business has weathered this challenging period exceedingly well. The business is well-positioned to meet a growing demand for its solutions and I am excited to join the company in the next phase of its growth," said Damgaard. "I look forward to working with the team and helping the company seize the opportunities ahead and identify new ways to serve our clients."

The largest SaaS EHS-solution provider in the industry, VelocityEHS serves nearly 20,000 customers worldwide across all industries to safeguard their frontline employees, manage risk and meet their compliance obligations.

"The Board thanks Glenn for his many contributions to the Company as CEO, and we look forward to our continued collaboration," Aaron Dupuis, Chairman of VelocityEHS's Board of Directors and Partner at CVC Capital Partners added. "Glenn's entrepreneurial spirit has been a key component to Velocity's success from its founding to the international enterprise it is today, and we know that the Company will continue to benefit from his industry knowledge and insight."

About VelocityEHS

Trusted by more than 19,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS helps you reach your EHS goals faster with quick implementations, affordable solutions, and unparalleled customer support. We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based environment, health and safety (EHS) software platform. Our easy-to-use software applications are designed based on industry best-practice principles to help you solve complex business challenges in simple ways. Recognized by the EHS industry's top independent analysts, including leading scores in the Verdantix 2019 Green Quadrant Analysis, VelocityEHS is the global leader in cloud EHS software solutions.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; and Perth, Western Australia. For more information, visit www.EHS.com.

