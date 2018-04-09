Venator Announces First Quarter Earnings Call and 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

In order to facilitate the registration process, you may use the following link to pre-register for the conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN and separate call-in number to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. To pre-register, please go to:

Webcast Information

The conference call will be available via live webcast and can be accessed from the company's website at venatorcorp.com/investor-relations. Participants are encouraged to dial into the call or link to the webcast at least fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Replay Information

The conference call will be available for replay beginning May 1, 2018 and ending May 8, 2018.

Call-in numbers for the replay: U.S. participants 1-877-344-7529 International participants 1-412-317-0088 Passcode 10118623

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Venator will hold its 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, May 31, 2018 at 3.00 p.m. local time, at the offices of Latham & Watkins LLP, 99 Bishopsgate, London, United Kingdom, EC2M 3XF. Holders of record as of the close of business on April 20, 2018 will be entitled to vote at the meeting.

About Venator

Venator is a global manufacturer and marketer of chemical products that comprise a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to buildings, protect and extend product life, and reduce energy consumption. We market our products globally to a diversified group of industrial customers through two segments: Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO 2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment businesses. We operate 26 facilities, employ approximately 4,500 associates worldwide and sell our products in more than 110 countries.

